SHERIDAN – The Benton Panthers are off to a good start in the Sheridan Invitational Tournament Wednesday, downing the Jacksonville Titans 65-51 in the first round in Sheridan. The Panthers played the Watson Chapel Wildcats, which beat Alma on Tuesday, in Thursday’s semifinals. A win would put Benton in the title game tonight at 7:30, with a loss placing the Panthers in the third-place game, which begins at 4:30 p.m.
featured
Panthers pull away in 3rd to open Invite
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Bryant beats Bruins at Hale Classic
- Panthers pull away in 3rd to open Invite
- Har-Ber holds on vs. Hornets
- Zac Dunlap Band to headline New Year’s Eve Ball Drop
- Lady Miners clip Eagles for Christmas title
- 6 Hornets earn All-State, many others honored
- Russell earns All-State, 13 more Cards honored
- Seyler joins The Saline Courier staff as managing editor
Most Popular
Articles
- Russell earns All-State, 13 more Cards honored
- Zac Dunlap Band to headline New Year’s Eve Ball Drop
- Big 2nd half boosts Bauxite to title game
- Seyler joins The Saline Courier staff as managing editor
- Panther Davis inks with Red Wolves
- 6 Hornets earn All-State, many others honored
- Hornets sweep host Classic
- St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, CJCOHN provide food during holidays
- Bright Futures Benton works to make sure all kids have a Merry Christmas
- Community prepares ahead of dangerously low temps
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.