AD GRAY

Benton sophomore A’Darien Gray, 11, fights for a rebound during the Saline County Shootout earlier this month. Gray had a career-high 11 points in a 65-51 win over Jacksonville in the first round of the Sheridan Invitational Tournament Wednesday in Sheridan. 

SHERIDAN – The Benton Panthers are off to a good start in the Sheridan Invitational Tournament Wednesday, downing the Jacksonville Titans 65-51 in the first round in Sheridan. The Panthers played the Watson Chapel Wildcats, which beat Alma on Tuesday, in Thursday’s semifinals. A win would put Benton in the title game tonight at 7:30, with a loss placing the Panthers in the third-place game, which begins at 4:30 p.m.