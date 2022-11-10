JONATHAN BELL

Benton senior Jonathan Bell competes during the Maroon & Gray night last week at Benton Arena. Bell returns with the most varsity experience from a season ago and looks to lead the Panthers this year.

In a benefit game vs. the Greenbrier Panthers on Tuesday at Benton Arena, the Benton Panthers would have to hold on late to claim victory. Benton led 19-11 after one, but by the time the third quarter ended, Greenbrier tied it up at 39-apiece. The Panthers, though, led by senior Jonathan Bell’s 10 of his game-leading 30 points in the fourth, would take a 56-49 victory.