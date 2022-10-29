MADDOX DAVIS ELIAS PAYNE

Benton sophomores Maddox Davis, 5, and Elias Payne celebrate a touchdown in a 55-38 win over West Memphis Friday at Everett Field in Benton. It was the Panthers sixth straight victory.

Hosting the West Memphis Blue Devils on senior night Friday at Everett Field, the Benton Panthers jumped on their opponent 17-0 in the first quarter looking for their sixth straight win in 6A East Conference play. The momentum shifted and the Blue Devils, led by junior quarterback Keland Mills and senior wide receiver Jarrell Shepard, came back to take an 18-17 advantage at halftime. But, despite the Devil duo’s big games and a back-and-forth affair in the second half, the Benton defense got some stops and the Panthers pulled away late to claim a 55-38 victory, getting that sixth straight win of scoring at least 55 points going into the regular-season finale at Sheridan Friday.