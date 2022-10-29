Hosting the West Memphis Blue Devils on senior night Friday at Everett Field, the Benton Panthers jumped on their opponent 17-0 in the first quarter looking for their sixth straight win in 6A East Conference play. The momentum shifted and the Blue Devils, led by junior quarterback Keland Mills and senior wide receiver Jarrell Shepard, came back to take an 18-17 advantage at halftime. But, despite the Devil duo’s big games and a back-and-forth affair in the second half, the Benton defense got some stops and the Panthers pulled away late to claim a 55-38 victory, getting that sixth straight win of scoring at least 55 points going into the regular-season finale at Sheridan Friday.
Mills would throw 25 of 42 for 450 yards and four touchdowns, all going to Shepard, and ran for two more, while the senior receiver had a career night with 16 receptions for 316 yards. Nonetheless, the Panthers held strong late, getting stops and a turnover, to claim victory.
“We came out with a lot of emotion, a lot of energy,” Benton Coach Brad Harris said. “The mishandled kickoff there gave us a lot of energy. We got a little content, they got a little fired up and played well the rest of the half, and we just kind of coasted into the half.”
With West Memphis (6-3, 5-2) holding that 18-17 lead at the half, the Blue Devils got the ball to start the second stanza and continued their run through the Panther defense with an 11-play, 79-yard drive capped by a Mills to Shepard 8-yard TD for the 24-17 lead after the 2-point conversion failed.
But, Benton, led by junior 4-star running back recruit Braylen Russell, responded right away with Russell sprinting 38 yards for the TD to tie things up at 24-all with 6:57 left in the third. Russell also had a big night going for 157 yards and three TDs on 24 carries.
The Blue Devils responded once again, this time going nine plays for 65 yards capped by a Mills to Shepard 18-yard TD for the 31-24 West Memphis lead with just under four minutes remaining in the third.
The Panthers (7-2, 6-1) came back with junior quarterback Cline Hooten getting to work. Hooten was 4 for 5 for 69 yards during the 9-play, 80-yard drive with sophomore Maddox Davis capping it with a 14-yard TD run. Davis caught three of those passes during the drive, one for 41 yards to set up his TD for the 31-31 ballgame, which stood going into the fourth.
The Panther defense, plagued by Blue Devil big plays when West Memphis scored TDs in five straight series earlier, would finally get a stop as sophomore cornerback O’Marcus King broke up a pass for a turnover on downs early in the fourth. The Benton offense, which uncharacteristically punted twice in the first half, took advantage with Hooten hitting Davis for a 17-yard first down and Russell capping the 5-play, 62-yard drive with a 40-yard rumble to put Benton up for the first time since the first half, leading 38-31. The Blue Devils slowed Russell at times, but could not keep him down.
“We knew they were going to try to take Braylen away, most teams do that,” Harris said. “Good backs like Braylen, he’s going to find one at some point. He’s a big-time player for us. We’re proud to have him on our team. Real happy with what we did up front in the second half.”
On the very next West Memphis play, senior safety Patrick Shipp picked off Mills and Benton was back on the board when Hooten hit sophomore Elias Payne for a 24-yard TD pass and 45-31 Panther lead with just under eight minutes to go. The Benton D forced a four-and-out turnover on downs and senior kicker Lucas Wilbur hit a 31-yard field goal for the 48-31 lead with 6:01 remaining.
But like they did all game, the Blue Devils had another big play with Mills hitting Shepard for a 62-yard bomb to make it 48-38 with 4:29 left. The Panthers put the nail in the coffin on the next series, though, when senior Chris Barnard slithered through the West Memphis defense, sprinting for a 45-yard TD run to cap the scoring.
“We were able to get enough pressure on him (Mills) in the third and fourth quarters where he had to throw the ball up,” Harris said.
It was all Benton early in this one. Getting the ball first, the Panthers would score when Hooten had a double move and hit a wide-open Payne for a 37-yard TD for the 7-0 game. After West Memphis turned it over on the kickoff, Wilbur would hit a 36-yard FG to put Benton up 10-0, and after the Panthers forced a punt, Russell capped an 8-play, 40-yard all run drive with a 3-yard TD and 17-0 lead with 3:45 left in the opening quarter.
Mills found Shepard for an 8-yard TD with the extra point blocked for the 17-6 game, with Mills running for two more in the second quarter for the 18-17 lead at the half. Mills had over 500 total yards, also running for 57.
The Blue Devils would outgain the Panthers 529 to 436 in total offense.
Hooten finished 13 of 19 for 208 yards and two TDs. Davis had five catches for 80 yards and ran for a TD. Payne had four receptions for 77 yards and two TDs, and was especially good on kickoff returns giving the Panthers good field position when they needed it. Barnard followed up Russell’s big night with four rushes for 56 yards and a TD.
“A big night for Maddox Davis as a sophomore,” Harris said. “Elias Payne, how about the big catch from him. Some of the south end zone magic. Big night in the second half.
“We haven’t had a game like that in awhile. We’ve been up 35 in the third quarter a lot of times so it was good to have a game like this. We need that. They’re a good team, we knew that. They beat some good teams, very athletic.”