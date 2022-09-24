JACK WOOLBRIGHT

Benton senior quarterback Jack Woolbright, 6, runs for a touchdown in a 56-28 win over El Dorado Friday at Everett Field in Benton. Woolbright had four touchdowns on the night, two passing, one rushing and one receiving, in the win.

After suffering their first 6A East Conference loss, a 38-14 defeat to the Catholic Rockets at War Memorial in which Coach Brad Harris said he was not happy with his team’s effort, the Benton Panthers regrouped on Friday vs. the 6A defending champion El Dorado Wildcats, running away in the second half for a 56-28 victory. The win puts the Panthers at 2-2 on the year, 2-1 in the East, with El Dorado off to a tough start, dropping to 1-3 overall, 1-2 in conference.