After suffering their first 6A East Conference loss, a 38-14 defeat to the Catholic Rockets at War Memorial in which Coach Brad Harris said he was not happy with his team’s effort, the Benton Panthers regrouped on Friday vs. the 6A defending champion El Dorado Wildcats, running away in the second half for a 56-28 victory. The win puts the Panthers at 2-2 on the year, 2-1 in the East, with El Dorado off to a tough start, dropping to 1-3 overall, 1-2 in conference.
“I don’t think we played hard last week, to be honest, but Catholic played their tails off,” Harris said. “We just didn’t plays like we were capable of it. Our guys played with a lot more energy (vs. El Dorado), a lot more effort. That’s what I’m proud of. We made some big plays, got some turnovers. A much better effort.”
Both teams would get off to good starts at the outset. The Panthers would get the ball first at the 47-yard line after Chris Barnard’s 20-yard kickoff return and Benton went 53 yards in 10 plays, capped by junior Braylen Russell’s 15-yard scamper into the end zone to put the Panthers up 7-0 after senior Lucas Wilbur’s point-after with 8:55 left in the first. Wilbur was just getting started on his big day, and while it was Russell’s lone touchdown on the night, he was a workhorse rushing for 132 yards on 25 carries, also catching five passes for 40 yards.
“Braylen wasn’t full speed, was sick all day and gave us a heck of an effort,” Harris said. “Chris Barnard comes in and has a monster game for us, and on defense. Donovan Pearson is banged up and he gave us minutes at running back. Just did a really good job. It was a team effort.”
But the Wildcats responded on the next drive. Senior receiver DeAndra Burns, an Arkansas State commit, caught four passes for 76 yards in the drive, including a 17-yard TD to tie things up at 7-all with 4:42 left in the first half.
The Panthers picked up a first down on the next drive but it stalled at the 32-yard line. But, Wilbur came up big, knocking in a 49-yard field goal to give Benton the 10-7 lead with just under two minutes to play in the quarter, which stood going into the second frame.
Both defenses stepped up the next few series. Benton forced a three-and-out and El Dorado forced a turnover on downs before the Panthers recovered a fumble. After a 37-yard run by Russell got Benton down to the 10-yard line, the Panthers were stalled at the 3 before Wilbur knocked in his second FG, this one a 20-yarder, for the 13-7 lead.
But, Burns would burn Benton again. He took the ensuing kickoff 70 yards to pay dirt to give El Dorado a 14-13 lead. With Barnard in on relief for Russell at running back, he needed two plays to find the end zone on a 35-yard TD run and 20-14 Benton lead with 4:42 left in the half.
The Burns kid again would hurt the Panthers. On the first play of the next drive, quarterback Kolin Parker found Burns in the middle of the field, who then turned on the jets for a 70-yard TD and 21-20 Wildcat lead. Burns finished with 14 catches for 214 yards and two TDs, also returning a kickoff for a TD.
“He’s a heck of a player,” Harris said of Burns. “He had three touchdowns in the first half. We weren’t supposed to kick it to him on the touchdown and mishit it. He’s a heck of a player. Probably one of the best receivers in the conference.”
But, Benton would get back on the board. Senior quarterback Jack Woolbright found sophomore receiver Maddox Davis for a 34-yard gain, and later on a third-and-14, Woolbright hit senior Drake Womack for a 14-yard TD for the 27-21 lead with 2:12 remaining.
The Panther defense dug in on the next series. Peyton McNeely and Jake Herbner combined for a sack for a 5-yard loss, sophomore linebacker Walter Hicks got another sack for another minus-8 yards, one of three sacks on the night, and the Panthers forced the Wildcats to punt. That punt would be blocked and Benton took over at the El Dorado 18. The Panthers needed one play, a double pass from Woolbright to Davis, who then threw it back to Woolbright for the 18-yard TD reception and 34-21 lead at the half.
“I thought we played a lot better defensively, early,” Harris said. “We gave up 21 in the first half, but they were all really big plays. We were able to get off the field and give our offense more opportunities. We executed plays from the quarterback position, gave it to our receivers.”
The Panthers took that late momentum into the second half. Another Hicks sack caused a fumble, with Barnard recovering it, and after Woolbright hit Russell for a 28-yard gain, four plays later the quarterback found senior Logan Owen for an 8-yard TD and 41-21 lead with 8:02 left in the third.
The defenses took over again for a bit, including Benton junior cornerback Gary Rideout, with a protective paw over one hand, picking off a pass with the other hand. El Dorado would finally get something going early in the fourth with a 27-yard TD pass and 41-28 ballgame with 10:20 left, but Benton responded with another Wilbur field goal, this one from 38 yards out, for the 44-28, two-score game, with 8:34 left. The Wildcats would not score again as Woolbright added a 39-yard TD run, a bad snap on an El Dorado punt resulted in a safety, and Benton sophomore backup kicker Garrett Honeycutt added a field goal of his own, a 43-yarder, to cap the scoring.
After struggling to a 13-for-30 showing vs. Catholic last week, Woolbright got back to his efficient ways, going 16 of 24 for 214 yards and two TDs, also running four times for 27 yards and a TD, and catching an 18-yard TD reception.
“Jack Woolbright, something about playing at home,” Harris said. “Two weeks ago at home he did a really good job, but real proud of what we did offensively and defensively.”
Womack led the receivers with six catches for 59 yards and a TD, Davis had four for 82 and threw a TD, Owen four for 51 and a TD, with Barnard running four times for 44 yards and a TD.
“Maddox Davis, how about the play out of that little sophomore,” Harris said. “Logan Owen with a big catch, Drake Womack a big catch … everybody just chipped in. It wasn’t just one guy, just an overall team effort.”
The road does not get easier for the Panthers as they hit it to Marion next week to play the Patriots (3-1, 3-0), which downed Greene County Tech 34-8 on Friday. The Panthers will try to avenge last season’s state quarterfinals loss to the Pats.