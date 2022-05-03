JACKSON COBB

Benton senior Jackson Cobb takes a cut in a game this season. Cobb hit a 3-run home run in an 8-3 victory over Fayetteville Friday on the road.

The Benton Panthers upended the Fayetteville Purple Dogs 8-3 this past Friday on the road. Read full story in Tuesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.