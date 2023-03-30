PANTHER LOGO

BENTON – The Benton Panthers won their second in a row after downing the Lake Hamilton Wolves 8-2 in 5A South Conference play Tuesday at Everett Field at Panther Stadium. The Wolves took an early lead, scoring two unearned runs in the top of the first, but that would be it as senior starter Jake Jones shut Lake Hamilton down the rest of the way and the Panther offense would get going to take the six-run win improving to 6-5 overall, 3-2 in the South. Lake Hamilton drops to 3-8, 1-5 going into today’s rematch in Pearcy, a game moved from Friday due to weather concerns. 

Tags

Recommended for you