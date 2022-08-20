After a semi-tough day at Diamante Golf Course in Hot Springs Village Tuesday with a third-place finish, the Benton Panthers got back in the win column Thursday at Hot Springs Country Club, while the Lady Panthers took second to a talented Lakeside Lady Rams squad. It was the Benton boys’ third match win of the year.
Freshman Paxton Lane shot a career varsity best 4-under 68 in leading the Panthers to victory. Benton put up a score of 308, after shooting a 322 at Diamante, on Thursday, besting Lakeside and Will Gordon’s 3-under 69 by nine strokes, with Rams 317 good for runner-up. Lake Hamilton was third with a 374, while Hot Springs did not field a full team.
“We played well,” Benton Coach Mark Balisterri said. “Paxton played great, shot a 68. Mason McDaniel played really well.”
The sophomore McDaniel came in with a 77, his fifth time out of six matches of scoring sub-80 this season.
“Mason had five birdies and shot a 77,” Balisterri said. “He was kind of all over the place, but he kept on holding together and came back making birdies, keeping his score where it was manageable. He’s been consistent.”
Other than a tough day at Greystone in Cabot in the second match of the season, McDaniel has shot sub-80 in four straight, shooting a season-low 75 on Longhills.
“That’s what we want him to do,” Balisterri said. “He’s going to have a bigger round in the next few weeks because he’s close now. He just has a bad hole here and there, but he just keeps coming back with birdies.
“That’s what we have to have is consistency, and that’s where they’ve been so far,” Balisterri said. “Paxton has played in four tournaments and he’s 6-under in those four. Mason has been consistent the whole time.”
Benton senior Eli Cowden followed with an 81, with freshman Joe Duke rounding out the scoring with an 82. Junior Dominic Miceli came in with an 88 and his 87.0 season average is 11 strokes better than last year.
“We turned around the next tournament on probably a little tougher course and shoot a 308 with the same guys,” Balisterri said from Tuesday to Thursday, “so I was proud of Eli for stepping up and shooting an 81, and Joe Duke shooting an 82. That’s big for us. We’ve got to have some depth.”
That solid depth helps out when three of the Panthers top golfers – sophomores Elias Payne, Maddox Davis and J. Thomas Pepper – have gridiron obligations.
“Especially with these guys playing football because you don’t ever know … they’re all three sophomores and it’s a chance they can get hurt,” Balisterri said. “You get a sprained wrist and you can’t swing a golf club. We’ve got to have guys step up and get consistent. Eli and Joe are two guys that can definitely help this team and give us depth, and that’s what we have to have.”
It’s a big week for the golf team this next week as Benton returns home to take on Bryant and the top 5A programs in the state, starting Tuesday at Hurricane Golf & Country Club in Bryant. Balisterri expects his footballers to compete Tuesday, but not Thursday at Longhills Golf Course with next Saturday’s Salt Bowl.
That’s going to be a big match because Mountain Home, Greenwood, Van Buren, Lakeside … those are going to be the top teams in 5A,” Balisterri said. “If we have a good showing there, that’ll give us a gauge of where we’re going to be.”
GIRLS
The Benton girls’ score of 312 was second to Lakeside’s 243, with Lady Ram Maggie Huett shooting a match-low even-par 72, while Lake Hamilton took third with a 367.
Benton freshman Dillon Adams shot a season-low 98 to lead the Lady Panthers.
“That’s big for her,” Balisterri said of Adams. “She’s new and she just hasn’t played a whole lot of golf, but she’s got a lot of talent. She’s getting better every day.”
Sophomores Finley Van Hook followed with a 104 and sophomore Bel Butler a 110, with sophomore Addison Glaze shooting a season-low 115, just a stroke a way from her career-low 114 a season ago.
“Finley and Bel, they’re frustrated because they want to shoot better, but they’ve gotten better,” Balisterri said. “They just got to keep working and the score’s going to come the more they play. If we can shoot one or two scores in the 90s and one at 100, we’ll have a chance to making state.”