PAXTON LANE

Benton freshman Paxton Lane tees off in a match earlier this season. Lane shot a career varsity low 4-under 68 at Hot Springs Country Club Thursday in Hot Springs.

After a semi-tough day at Diamante Golf Course in Hot Springs Village Tuesday with a third-place finish, the Benton Panthers got back in the win column Thursday at Hot Springs Country Club, while the Lady Panthers took second to a talented Lakeside Lady Rams squad. It was the Benton boys’ third match win of the year.

DILLON ADAMS

Benton freshman Dillon Adams tees off in a match earlier this season. Adams shot a season- and career-low 98 Thursday at Hot Springs Country Club.