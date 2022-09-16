WALTER HICKS

Benton sophomore linebacker Walter Hicks, 25, runs a fumble back for a touchdown in a 58-24 win over Sylvan Hills last week at Everett Field in Benton.

A week after opening 6A East Conference play with a 58-24 walloping over the Sylvan Hills Bears, the Benton Panthers return to War Memorial Stadium tonight to face the up-and-coming Catholic Rockets. The Panthers (1-1) opened the season at War Memorial in the Salt Bowl and face a Rockets team tonight that starts the season 2-0.

MADDOX DAVIS ELIAS PAYNE

Benton sophomores Maddox Davis, 5, and Elias Payne celebrate after a touchdown in a 58-24 win over Sylvan Hills last week. The Panthers hit the road to Little Rock to take on the Catholic Rockets tonight at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium. Read full preview on page 7.