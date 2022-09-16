A week after opening 6A East Conference play with a 58-24 walloping over the Sylvan Hills Bears, the Benton Panthers return to War Memorial Stadium tonight to face the up-and-coming Catholic Rockets. The Panthers (1-1) opened the season at War Memorial in the Salt Bowl and face a Rockets team tonight that starts the season 2-0.
The Rockets upset the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats 23-6 in their opener and demolished the Greene County Tech Eagles 38-14 to open the East last week.
The Panthers take on their most familiar foe in the Rockets as the two teams will play for the 59th time, the most Benton has played any opponent dating back to 1925. Catholic and Benton met first in 1936, with Benton winning 37-6, though the Rockets hold the all-time series 36-22. The Panthers would upend the Rockets 40-7 in Benton last year, but the Rockets are a different team this season.
On offense, the Rockets are led by Sam Sanders, a converted safety turned quarterback and he has done a good job behind center through the air and on the ground. Last week against GCT, Sanders threw 11 of 14 for 179 yards and a TD, while also rushing for two TDs on a team-leading 77 yards on six carries. He also threw for 114 yards and a TD, running for another 45 and a TD vs. NLR in a very defensive game.
Benton Coach Brad Harris says Sanders is the Rockets most physical runner, though they have two other smaller backs, juniors Dominic Keeton and Alex Neece, providing speed.
Sanders’ favorite target is Brooks Ward, who has six catches for 201 yards and two TDs through two games.
It has been the defense which has been most impressive for the Rockets, holding the Charging Wildcats to just 81 yards on 37 carries (2.2 yards per carry), and just 135 yards through the air, picking off two passes. Catholic gave up just 151 total yards, 28 passing, against the Eagles last week.
After the always tough opener vs. Saline County foe Bryant, winners of four straight 7A state titles, the Panthers are off to a good start like they had last season when they won nine straight after falling to the Hornets in the opener.
While the Panthers gave up three touchdowns in a first half they still led 42-21, the defense dug in the second half, allowing just a field goal. Sophomore linebacker Walter Hicks returned a fumble 66 yards for a touchdown, while also tackling a Bear in the end zone in the fourth quarter for a safety.
It was not just defensively where the Panthers thrived and scored in a variety of ways. Not only did sophomore Elias Payne scored three receiving touchdowns on four catches for 122 yards, he also returned a kickoff 99 yards to pay dirt.
Benton senior quarterback Jack Woolbright threw four touchdowns in very efficient fashion, hitting 11 of his 12 targets (92 percent) for 191 yards, while sophomore Maddox Davis was the recipient of a double pass touchdown, going 75 yards on receiver Drake Womack’s pass. Davis also threw a 31-yard double pass to senior Logan Owen, who caught three passes for 47 yards.
And that’s not even mentioning the Panther run game of junior Arkansas Razorbacks commit Braylen Russell and the experienced offensive line. Russell needed just 10 carries to go for 149 yards and a TD.
While Woolbright will be under center tonight, junior transfer quarterback Gary Rideout, injured in the Salt Bowl, may get on the field today on defense after breaking his hand. Benton senior receiver Donovan Pearson, out vs. Sylvan Hills, is out again this week due to a hamstring issue.
Kickoff tonight is 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
For those who cannot attend, look on YouTube for the Benton Football Network and the call by Jim Gardner, Terry Benham and Dio Vanucci, with former Panther All-State quarterback Cason Maertens on the sidelines. Pregame starts at 6:30.
* a special thanks to Jim Gardner for background on the game.