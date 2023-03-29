MARCUS BATES

Benton freshman Marcus Bates, 9, makes contact in a game earlier this season. The Panthers beat Batesville 5-4 Saturday at Everett Field at Panther Stadium in Benton. 

BENTON – Though mustering just three hits on the day, the Benton Panthers would take a 5-4 victory over the Batesville Pioneers this past Saturday at Everett Field at Panther Stadium in Benton. The win puts the Panthers at 5-5 on the season going into today’s 5A South Conference matchup with Lake Hamilton in Benton. 

Tags

Recommended for you