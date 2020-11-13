JORDAN PARHAM

Benton senior wide receiver Jordan Parham, 8, is tackled after a catch in a 60-53 win over the Van Buren Pointers on the road last Friday. The Panthers had to forfeit their game with the Marion Patriots tonight in the first round of the 6A state playoffs due to COVID-19 quarantine. 

The Benton Panthers football team had to forfeit its first-round 6A state playoff game against the Marion Patriots tonight, ending its season at 6-5 overall. 

Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

Tags

Recommended for you