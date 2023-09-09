MADDOX DAVIS

Benton junior receiver Maddox Davis fights for yardage after a catch in a 48-7 victory over the Sylvan Hills Bears Friday in Sherwood. Davis had 14 catches for 120 yards and a touchdown in the win. He also threw for a TD. 

SHERWOOD – It did not start well for either team and the Benton Panthers trailed 7-0 after one quarter, but it did not take long to respond against the Sylvan Hills Bears to open 6A East action for both teams. The Panthers would score 48 unanswered points to claim a 48-7 victory over the Bears at Bear Stadium in Sherwood, with the backups in holding Sylvan Hills late to preserve a shutout in the final three quarters. 

WALTER HICKS

Benton junior linebacker Walter Hicks, 25, makes one of his three sacks on the night in a 48-7 victory over Sylvan Hills in Sherwood Friday.

