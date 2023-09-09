SHERWOOD – It did not start well for either team and the Benton Panthers trailed 7-0 after one quarter, but it did not take long to respond against the Sylvan Hills Bears to open 6A East action for both teams. The Panthers would score 48 unanswered points to claim a 48-7 victory over the Bears at Bear Stadium in Sherwood, with the backups in holding Sylvan Hills late to preserve a shutout in the final three quarters.
Both teams would punt their first two series and it looked like Benton had the Bears stopped on fourth down in their third possession, but a defensive holding penalty kept the drive alive allowing Sylvan Hills junior running back Malachi Sherwin to break a tackle and score on a 39-yard touchdown run to put the Bears up 7-0 with 52.1 seconds left in the first quarter.
“Rough start offensively, defensively,” Benton Coach Brad Harris said. “I give them (Bears) credit. I’ve known Coach (Jason) Houle a long time. They gave us a little bit of a wrinkle offensively we didn’t see on film. Did some things to take advantage of our defense. It took us a little while to find our rhythm We missed a tackle that cost us an early touchdown, but I was proud of the guys to bounce back from a deficit right there and hung on until we figured a few things out. We played well the rest of the game, defensively.”
The Panthers (1-1, 1-0 East) did not look comfortable early on offensively with 4-star Arkansas Razorback running back commit Braylen Russell and backup senior RB and starting safety Chris Barnard sidelined due to high-ankle sprains, but the Panthers responded the series after the Bears scored.
Sophomore quarterback Drew Davis was inserted and completed his first five passes and was 7 of 8 on a 20-play, 69-yard drive that went five and a half minutes and capped by senior running back Kyron Wells’ 3-yard touchdown dive for the 7-7 tie with 7:06 left in the half.
The Benton D forced a punt and the Benton O got back to business. Junior running back Quenton Godley carried twice for 20 yards and Davis was 3 for 3 passing with his last one going to sophomore Will Carter for a 21-yard TD to make it a 13-7 ballgame after the extra point was muffed with 4:17 left in the half.
The offense stalled for both teams shortly after, but Benton got the ball back with just under a minute remaining in the half and Davis got to work. He completed a 26-yard gain to Carter on a screen pass and then hit junior Maddox Davis for two straight passes, which the second one seemed to be a TD after the he caught it on the defender’s deflection, but apparently stepped out of bounds at the Bears 10. The QB Davis hit Godley for a 9-yard gain before Godley dove in for the TD from the 1 to make it a 21-7 lead at the half after Bronson Coolis hit Drew Davis with some trickery on the 2-point conversion.
“Offensively we kind of started clicking a little there,” Harris said. “When you’re missing someone like Braylen Russell, Chris Barnard, (receiver) Elias Payne, we get all three of those dudes back next week and helps our offense out tremendously, but I was real proud of how Quenton Godley and Kyron Wells came in and ran the football for us. They haven’t had a lot of varsity action and did a tremendous job. Our offensive line, trying to hang our hat on them a little bit, did a real nice job.”
It was all Benton, offensively and defensively, in the second half. The Panthers capped a 9-play, 61-yard drive with a Drew Davis to Maddox Davis 4-yard TD to open the third frame, and after junior linebacker Walter Hicks came up with a sack defensively to force a Sylvan Hills punt, Drew Davis hit Maddox Davis in the backfield, who then chucked it to sophomore receiver Karson Collatt for a 47-yard bomb to make it a 35-7 lead midway through the third.
Hicks struck again on the Bears (0-2, 0-1) next series. A 7-yard tackle for loss was followed by an 8-yard Hicks’ sack to force another punt and the Panthers went 12 plays for 46 yards with Drew Davis finding Collatt for a 14-yard TD for the 41-7 lead.
“Opened it up in the third quarter,” Harris said. “Real proud the way we started executing. We’ve got some receivers we really, really like, so it’s going to be a lot of fun by the end of the year. It was a good win for us.”
The Panthers capped the scoring early in the fourth when Wells scored his second TD of the game on a 3-yard push up the middle.
Davis was dynamite at QB completing 26 of 35 passes for 287 yards and three TDs. Maddox Davis led the way with 14 receptions for 120 yards and a TD, also throwing a 47-yard TD, with Collatt catching 8 for 123 and two TDs. Carter contributed 6 for 90 and a TD of his own.
With the passing game clicking, the Panthers did not have to rely on the run game too much, but both Godley and Wells were effective when they ran it. Wells finished with eight carries for 45 yards and two TDs and Godley had seven for 44 and a TD.
The offense was clicking and so was the defense. Benton outgained Sylvan Hills 417 to 128 on total offense and the Panther D held the Bears to under 100 yards of total offense until that last drive stopped at the 1. Hicks finished with three sacks and a tackle for loss in all totaling negative 31 yards. Senior defensive lineman Peyton McNeely had two sacks with senior linebacker Chase Harding with one, with Benton getting several other tackles for loss vs. the Bears.
“We really like our linebacking core and box play,” Harris said. “Essentially we have a lot of linebackers on the field - Peyton McNeely is a linebacker sized guy. Owen Seals, a former linebacker, Ty Matyja playing defensive end, a former linebacker. We’ve got a lot of speed on the field.
“And then you have Walter Hicks, who’s a bruiser, and then Chase Harding in the middle of it. Chase is a bull, he’s an enforcer in the middle and so proud of his leadership. We really started dominating the box as the game went on. Our physicality and strength showed.”
The Panthers return home on Friday to face the Catholic Rockets at Panther Stadium. The Rockets (2-0, 1-0), which gave the Panthers their lone East loss last season, shut out Greene County Tech on Friday.