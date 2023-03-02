BENTON – The Benton Panthers opened the season with a 5-1 victory over the Russellville Cyclones at the Panther/Yellowjacket FCA Classic Tuesday at Everett Field at Panther Stadium in Benton.
Panthers shut down Cyclones in Classic
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
