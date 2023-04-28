0429 BENTON CHAMPS

The Benton Panthers track and field squad pose at Panther Stadium in Benton a day after winning the 5A South Conference Meet at Lakeside High School in Hot Springs Tuesday. 

HOT SPRINGS – The Benton Panthers track and field squad would dominate the 5A South Meet on Tuesday at Lakeside High School in Hot Springs. The Panthers scored 150 points for the conference title, which was 39 more than runner-up and host Lakeside (111). The Lady Panthers would also take a fourth-place finish in the South. 

