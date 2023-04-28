HOT SPRINGS – The Benton Panthers track and field squad would dominate the 5A South Meet on Tuesday at Lakeside High School in Hot Springs. The Panthers scored 150 points for the conference title, which was 39 more than runner-up and host Lakeside (111). The Lady Panthers would also take a fourth-place finish in the South.
After Benton and Lakeside’s 1-2 finish, El Dorado (110.5), Lake Hamilton (94) and Sheridan (70) rounded out the top five, while Texarkana (58), White Hall (46), Hot Springs (39) and Pine Bluff (22.5) followed.
“This group is unique,” Benton Coach Justin Ray said. “We have a lot of guys who understand hard work, works. This team was an underdog going into the conference championship meet. There was a lot of adversity with the weather, and our guys found a way to overcome the poor weather conditions and outperform the competition.”
Benton junior Peyton McNeely would set a new personal record in the shot put, winning the event with a throw of 52-even. Junior Braylen Russell would take fifth at 45-3.5, with senior Parker Glaze (43-5) and sophomore Walter Hicks (41-3.5) taking seventh and eighth, respectively. The 4x800-meter relay foursome of sophomore Randall Bright, and seniors Brady Rook, Ben Watson and Steven Smith would take the win in a time of 8:33.23, four seconds faster than runner-up Lake Hamilton.
The Panthers put three in the top 10 in the discus, with senior Isiah Gipson taking second with a throw of 117-11, while junior Chase Harding was fourth at 109-1. Sophomore Nick Wright placed sixth with a throw of 106-4.
In the triple jump, sophomore O’Marcus King was second with a leap of 42-5.5, with junior Jackson Modlin not far behind in third at 41-9.25.
Benton junior Jaylan Hall was runner-up in the high jump with a judged 5-10, with sophomore Norvellus Williams sixth (5-8J), and freshman Will Carter and senior Carter Hedden tied for ninth at 5-8J.
The Panthers had another second place in the 300 hurdles, with Williams runner-up in 41.73, senior Jaden Thornton fourth in 44.34 and senior William Pompeo seventh in 46.33.
In the 4x200m relay, senior Jayveon Parker, Modlin, junior Joseph Stivers and freshman Chris O’Gary took a very close second place in a time of 1:29.96, less than a second from El Dorado (1:29.17), and the 4x400m relay quartet of Parker, Williams, Hall and Modlin were third in 3:41.89.
In the long jump, Stivers (21-4) and Modlin (21-3) finished in fourth and fifth, with King ninth with a judged 20-11.
Smith was fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:10.56, with Rook sixth (2:12.89) and sophomore James Eby seventh (2:14.70). In the 200 dash, Stivers was fourth in 23.32 and O’Gary ninth at 23.79.
Benton put four in the top 10 of the 110 hurdles with Pompeo (16.99), junior Chris Barnard (17.24) and junior Gary Rideout (17.37) taking spots 5 through 7, with Wright ninth at 17.89. In the 1,600 run, Bright was fifth in 4:55.
Sophomore Spencer Wilson was fifth in the pole vault with a height of 11-6. O’Gary was seventh in the 100 dash in 11.63, with sophomore Caleb Lopez eighth in the 3,200 in 11:15.15.
Benton had three in the top 10 in the 400, with Parker sixth in 54.44, and Hall (54.91) eighth and King (56.15) ninth.
GIRLS
Lake Hamilton won the South title on the girls side with 188.5 points, with runner-up El Dorado (159), Sheridan (93), Benton (77.5) and Texarkana (53.5) rounding out the top five, while White Hall (52.5) Lakeside (46), Hot Springs (25) and Pine Bluff (1) followed.
Benton junior thrower Diamond Parham was close to a win in the shot put, tossing it 34-6 for runner-up behind the winner’s 34-8.25. Junior Brynn Barbaree was fourth with a 32-3.75 and senior Audrey Saunders ninth at 29-5.25.
The Benton 4x800 relay squad of junior Jordan Cloud, junior Kelsey Greer, senior Morgan Calaway and senior Hope Hanson were second in a time of 11:02.53.
In the high jump, junior Khenedi Guest took third with a height of 5-4.
The Lady Panther foursome of senior Alianna Childress, senior Callia Givens, sophomore Hailey Roberts and senior Lola Smith were third in the 4x100 with a time of 53.20.
Barbaree was fourth in the discus with a throw of 89-3, while juniors Addison Barger (85-11) and Parham (78-0) were sixth and 10th, respectively.
The 4x400 foursome of senior Jade Sparks, Cloud, senior Katelynn Dockery and sophomore Alicia Guisbiers was fourth in the 4:39.19, while Childress, Givens, Guisbiers and Smith were fifth in the 4x200 in 1:51.06.
Benton junior Rebekah Thomas was fifth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.45, while also taking sixth in the pole vault at 8-6J. Freshman Karoline Carozza was sixth in the triple jump at 32.8 and sophomore Hailey Roberts was 10th at 31-1.
The Lady Panthers took spots 5-8 in the 3,200, with Greer (13.56.51) Calaway (13:58.59), senior Maegan Hill (15:01.45) and freshman Kate Ashley (15:02.66) finishing in that order.
In the 1,600, Calaway took sixth in 5:55, while Cloud was sixth in the 800 with a time of 2:41.91, with Greer (2:51.93) ninth and Hanson (2:58.5) 10th. Cloud was also seventh in the 400 in 1:06.66.