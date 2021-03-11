JAKE GREEN

Benton junior Jake Green attempts a bunt in a recent game. The Panthers picked up a 9-1 win over the Central Tigers in Sheridan Wednesday, snapping a four-game losing streak. 

The Benton Panthers baseball team snapped four-game losing streak with a 9-1 win over the Central Tigers Wednesday. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 