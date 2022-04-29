JAKE JONES

Benton junior Jake Jones fields a ball in a game earlier this season. The Panthers beat Malvern 10-1 Thursday in Benton.

The Benton Panthers snapped a three-game skid with a 10-1 victory over the Malvern Leopards in nonconference play Thursday. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

