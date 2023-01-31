EL DORADO – Mired in a six-game losing streak, the Benton Panthers broke out of it this past Friday on the road, handling the El Dorado Wildcats 74-49 in 5A South Conference action in El Dorado.
“We were really able to put a full game together,” Benton Coach Dexter Hendrix said. “I was really proud of the kids, they played real well. It was good to get a win, especially on the road.”
Benton 6-9 sophomore 4-star recruit Terrion Burgess had a big game for the Panthers, scoring 39 points while hitting five 3-pointers. Burgess was just five points away from his Panther high of 44 in his first game of the season.
“Terrion had a special night shooting the basketball,” Hendrix said. “He shot the ball really well.”
It was a close contest in the first half, with the Panthers leading 22-17 after one quarter, pushing it to a seven-point advantage, 35-28, at the half.
Benton (12-10, 3-6) had its best scoring quarter in the third, more than doubling its lead to 15, 58-43, going into the final frame, where the Panthers shut the Wildcats (4-17, 1-9) down preventing any late-game surges.
“What was really big for us was our defense,” Hendrix said. “Our zone defense caused a lot of problems for our opponent and we were able to get some easy layups.”
Benton senior Jon Bell followed with 22 points, and a team-leading eight rebounds and five steals. Senior K’Juantai “Ball” Hampton added four points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
“Was really proud of our point guard play in Ball Hampton,” Hendrix said. “He really took care of the basketball.”
Benton shot 50 percent from the field, while holding El Dorado to 32 percent, and out rebounded the Wildcats 37-26, scoring 20 points off of 16 El Dorado turnovers.
Struggling mightily with turnovers during its losing streak, the Panthers have been a little better of late, committing 15 on Friday, with a few of those charges, while also committing 15 against Lakeside on the road their previous game after averaging over 20 turnovers a game during a stretch.
“That was big for us,” Hendrix said of the turnovers. “Just a total team win. Guys really took care of the basketball, hit some big shots and played good defense.”
Friday’s win was a nice relief for the Panthers, which have struggled to finish games late.
“We felt like we’ve been right there in the fourth quarter with a chance to win and weren’t able to make the plays or take care of the basketball,” Hendrix explained, “so it was really nice to see us finish those plays in the fourth quarter and get the win. They stuck the course and played really well, and hopefully we can keep this momentum going.”
With tonight’s contest likely to be postponed due to inclement weather, the Panthers will return home Friday to face the White Hall Bulldogs at Benton Arena. Benton was on a four-game win streak before falling late to the Bulldogs (15-9, 8-4) in White Hall on Jan. 3, which started the Panthers six-game slide.
“White Hall is a game we thought we should have had,” Hendrix said. “We were leading all the way up until he last couple of minutes of the fourth quarter, so that’s a game we’re looking forward to playing again against a really talented team.”