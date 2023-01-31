TERRION BURGESS

Benton sophomore Terrion Burgess, 10, takes a shot in a game earlier this season. Burgess scored 39 points in a 74-49 win over El Dorado on the road Friday, snapping a six-game skid. 

 

EL DORADO – Mired in a six-game losing streak, the Benton Panthers broke out of it this past Friday on the road, handling the El Dorado Wildcats 74-49 in 5A South Conference action in El Dorado. 