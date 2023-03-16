Benton senior Seth Mejia throws a pitch in a game earlier this season. Mejia had a perfect game through four innings in a 10-0 victory over Hot Springs Thursday in Benton. Mejia would allow just one hit in the shutout.
BENTON – Going into Tuesday’s 5A South Conference game with the Hot Springs Trojans on a four-game losing streak, the Benton Panthers released their aggression on the Trojans in a 10-0 shutout victory at Everett Field at Panther Stadium in Benton for their first league win. Starting the season 2-0, Benton lost four in a row before Tuesday’s blowout, going to 3-4 overall, 1-2 in the South and playing Hot Springs again Friday, this time on the road.
“We needed a win right there,” Benton Coach Mark Balisterri said. “Hot Springs is not a real strong team, but you still have to go out and play the game. They’ve actually played the second game with Sheridan and Lakeside to a two or three-run game. We can’t take them lightly come Friday.”
Struggling to score during the losing streak, Benton banged out 12 hits for those 12 runs, taking six walks Tuesday, while senior starter Seth Mejia had his best outing of the season in the six-inning win. Mejia silenced the Trojans giving up just one hit and no walks, striking out seven in five scoreless innings. Junior Dalton Adair pitched a scoreless frame, giving up a hit and two walks.
Mejia was dominant as he retired the first 13 Trojans (3-5, 0-5) he faced before a one-out single in the top of the fifth broke up the perfect game. An error followed to put two runners on, but Mejia struck out the next two to get out of the inning and end his night.
“He was throwing strikes, keeping the ball down and taking advantage of some of their weaknesses,” Balisterri said of Mejia. “He had it working and that’s what we expect him to do. He’s a strike-thrower and if he can command multiple pitches and both sides of the plate, he’s really effective.”
Benton finally got the bats going in this one and did it consistently throughout, scoring at least one run in every inning. After Mejia set down the side in order in the top of the first, senior Panther leadoff man Caiden Phillips singled in the bottom and went to second when senior Justin Mitchem was hit by a pitch. After a fly out for the second out, sophomore Broc Mattox came through with a two-out RBI single and Mitchem scored on an error for the early 2-0 lead.
The Panthers went up 3-0 in the second when senior Jack Woolbright walked, stole second and scored on freshman Marcus Bates’ single to right and added a run in the third on senior Brooks Lane’s RBI single to left.
The Panthers poured it on in the fourth when senior Logan Hope and Phillips singled, with senior Jake Jones doubling in Hope for the 5-0 game. Mitchem’s RBI ground out plated Phillips and Jones scored on Mejia’s sacrifice fly for the 7-0 lead after four.
Phillips singled with two outs in the fifth and scored on Jones’ triple for the 9-0 advantage, and the Panthers invoked the sportsmanship rule in the sixth when Lane doubled and later scored on a wild pitch to cap it.
Phillips went 3 for 4 with three runs in his new role as leadoff man.
“We’ve been looking for somebody to step up and be a leadoff for us and really hadn’t found that person yet,” Balisterri said. “We decided to move Caiden Phillips to the leadoff spot. He’s probably the fastest kid on the team and has as much power as anybody does. It worked out for us and we’re going stick with it until we have to do something different.”
Jones was 2 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBIs. Bates was 2 for 3, with Mattox and Lane both 2 for 4 with an RBI apiece. Hope added a hit and two runs in the victory.
Before Benton heads to Hot Springs for more South action, the Panthers go to Maumelle for a nonconference affair with the Hornets with first pitch at 5 p.m., weather permitting.
“In this league, you’ve got to take every win you can get because it’s going to be a dogfight. Our conference is tough,” the Coach said.