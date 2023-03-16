SETH MEJIA

Benton senior Seth Mejia throws a pitch in a game earlier this season. Mejia had a perfect game through four innings in a 10-0 victory over Hot Springs Thursday in Benton. Mejia would allow just one hit in the shutout. 

BENTON – Going into Tuesday’s 5A South Conference game with the Hot Springs Trojans on a four-game losing streak, the Benton Panthers released their aggression on the Trojans in a 10-0 shutout victory at Everett Field at Panther Stadium in Benton for their first league win. Starting the season 2-0, Benton lost four in a row before Tuesday’s blowout, going to 3-4 overall, 1-2 in the South and playing Hot Springs again Friday, this time on the road. 

BROOKS LANE

Benton senior Brooks Lane takes a throw at second base in a recent game. Lane had two hits and an RBI in a 10-0 win over Hot Springs Tuesday in Benton. 

