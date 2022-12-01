CARTER HEDDEN

Benton junior Carter Hedden, 13, blocks a shot in a 55-52 loss to Cabot Tuesday at Benton Arena. 

Hosting the Cabot Panthers in Tuesday’s nonconference match before beginning the Benton Holiday Classic today, the Benton Panthers jumped to an 18-11 lead after one quarter, but Cabot would battle back to claim a 55-52 win despite 6-9 sophomore 4-star recruit Terrion Burgess’ 33 points in the game. 