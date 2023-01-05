WHITE HALL – The Benton Panthers held a halftime lead in 5A South Conference action on the road, but a tough third quarter would end up busting Benton against host and league leader White Hall Bulldogs Tuesday in White Hall. The 64-57 loss was the Panthers first in the South and also snapped a four-game win streak, which included sweeping the Sheridan Invitational Tournament last week. 

PANTHER LOGO