MARK BALISTERRI

Longtime Benton Head Coach Mark Balisterri greets his players after the first inning in a 2-1 win over Lakeside Thursday at Everett Field at Panther Stadium in Benton.

BENTON – In the first season of the Battle of the Balisterris, Benton longtime Coach Mark Balisterri and the Panthers would sweep the former Panther and Lakeside Rams first-year Coach Brooks Balisterri, Mark’s son, in 5A South Conference play. Downing the Rams 2-0 with Benton senior Jake Jones throwing a no-hitter this past Tuesday in the first game in Hot Springs, the Panthers took the sweep on Thursday with another excellent pitching performance in a 2-1 win at Everett Field at Panther Stadium.

ELIAS PAYNE

Benton sophomore leadoff man Elias Payne hits a check-swing single to lead off Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Lakeside Rams in 5A South play at Everett Field at Panther Stadium. Payne later scored and finished 2 for 4 on the day. 

 
BROOKS BALISTERRI

Former Benton Panther, Mark Balisterri’s son and first-year Lakeside Rams Head Coach Brooks Balisterri coaches during a 2-1 loss to the Panthers in Benton. 

TONY LENAHAN/The Saline Courier

