BENTON – In the first season of the Battle of the Balisterris, Benton longtime Coach Mark Balisterri and the Panthers would sweep the former Panther and Lakeside Rams first-year Coach Brooks Balisterri, Mark’s son, in 5A South Conference play. Downing the Rams 2-0 with Benton senior Jake Jones throwing a no-hitter this past Tuesday in the first game in Hot Springs, the Panthers took the sweep on Thursday with another excellent pitching performance in a 2-1 win at Everett Field at Panther Stadium.
“It was two big wins for us,” the elder Balisterri said. “They (Rams) played us well and had a chance at winning both games. We just held on both times. Our pitching was really, really good and we played great defense.”
It was Panther senior Seth Mejia on Thursday getting the job done, giving up a run on three hits and two walks, striking out three in 5.1 innings for the win. Senior Logan Hope came in to shut the Rams down for the save, pitching 1.2 perfect frames, striking out two.
The Panthers (9-6, 6-2) took sole possession of second place with the win, behind Texarkana’s 6-1, while the Rams move to 7-7 overall, 6-4 in the South and just 1.5 games behind the top spot and currently fifth in a very competitive division.
Benton got on the board twice in the first frame and would not score again. Panther sophomore leadoff man Elias Payne would get on with an excuse me half-swing single to center and freshman Marcus Bates was hit by a pitch. Senior Jake Jones walked to load the bases before sophomore Broc Mattox plated Payne with an RBI ground out. An intentional walk to senior Caiden Phillips reloaded the bases and sophomore Mason McDaniel came through with an RBI single to center for the 2-0 lead.
Lakeside starter Wyatt Gibson would strike out the next two Panthers with the bases loaded and was excellent the rest of the way, holding Benton scoreless his final five frames.
“You have to give them credit, they hung in there after a rough first inning,” Balisterri said. “Their pitcher settled down and kept us off-balance. We struggled to get anything going the rest of the game.”
Mejia held the Rams scoreless through the first five innings before Lakeside got things going in the top of the sixth. Eysa Chapman reached on a one-out single and went to third on Brennan Browning’s double. Hope took over for Mejia and gave up a sacrifice fly to Gibson to make it a 2-1 game and then induced a fly out to get out of the inning.
The Panthers put two on in the bottom of the frame but could not push one across, though Hope pitched a 1-2-3 seventh including striking out the final two Rams to seal the win.
Hope was also good at the plate, too, going 2 for 2 with a walk, and Payne 2 for 4 with a run. McDaniel was 1 for 3 with an RBI, with senior Justin Mitchem adding a hit in the win.
Gibson gave up the two runs on five hits and three walks, striking out seven in six innings. Browning led Lakeside at the plate going 2 for 3 with Chapman adding the only other hit for the Rams.
“When you’ve got the pitching we have and play the defense we play … I feel like we have one of the best defenses we’ve had in years,” Balisterri said. “Our pitching has been stellar. We gave up a total of three hits in 14 innings against them.
“I can’t say enough about our defense. I’m pretty confident when the ball is hit in the air or the ground. We definitely haven’t peaked at the plate yet. If we can start hitting the ball consistently and getting some big hits. The baseball gods haven’t been good on us when it comes to luck right now, so hopefully that’s coming.”
The Panthers will hit the road to El Dorado (11-4, 5-3) on Tuesday in more South play, hosting the Wildcats on Friday in another tough league matchup.
After two tough losses, Lakeside will take on White Hall (4-6, 3-3) this week in more South action.
“I know he was disappointed and they had chances the whole game to score runs,” the Benton Coach said of his son. “They hit the ball a little bit, but right at us. A lot of that has to do with the caliber of pitching they’re facing.”
The Rams are the only South team to beat Texarkana this season and expects big things for Lakeside with his son at the helm.
“He’s doing a great job over there,” Mark said. “He’s got that team playing better than they have in several years. I’m proud of what he’s doing. He’s got some excitement. Their kids play with energy and he’s made them better already. The bad thing for us is he only has two seniors on the field, so they’re going to be pretty good next year again.”
While he’s happy with what Brooks is doing, Mark doesn’t plan on making it easy on him in future Battle of the Balisterris matchups.
“It was fun, kind of bittersweet,” Mark said of the first edition. “When Brooks was a kid, up until he was about 7 or 8 years old, I’d let him beat me when we played games and stuff. Once he got to be old enough where he knew what he was doing, I told myself, ‘I’m not going to let him beat me because one day he will be able to beat me.’ He never was able to beat me in golf, ping pong … now he can beat me in golf. It’s going to be a little bit before I’m going to let him beat me in baseball … if I can help it.”