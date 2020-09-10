The Benton Panthers took second at Longhills Golf Course in Benton Tuesday, while the El Dorado Wildcats took the top spot. El Dorado won the match with a scored of 318, with Wildcat Preston Howard taking medalist honors with a low score of 73.
The Panthers followed with a 358, while Sylvan Hills took third with a 363.
For Benton, sophomore Lane Von Dresky led the way, shooting an 86, while fellow sophomore Whit Warford shot an 89 for second. Senior Jay Rogers came in with a 90, with sophomore Eli Cowden’s 93 finishing the Panther scoring. Benton senior Anthony Miceli also shot a 105.
The El Dorado and Jacksonville girls were the only schools to field a full team, with El Dorado dominating with a score of 256 to Jacksonville’s 324. Three Lady Wildcats posted scores under 90, with Aubrey Marx earning medalist honors with an 80. Benton’s lone Lady Panther competing was senior Gianna Miceli, who shot a 97.
Benton travels to North Little Rock Thursday morning to take on the Charging Wildcats at Burns Park.