BRYANT – Playing some of the best competition in the state, the 5A defending state champion Benton Panthers golf team would win their third match in a row Tuesday at the Bryant Invitational at Hurricane Golf & Country Club.
The Panthers shot a 303 overall, edging past Cabot’s 305, to claim victory, while Catholic (314), Conway (316) and El Dorado (322) rounded out the top five. Bryant had two teams with its top squad sixth at 328 and “B” team seventh at 347. North Little Rock (375) and Central (453) took eighth and ninth, respectively.
“Cabot is probably the front-runner to win the 6A, and Catholic and Conway are right behind them,” Benton Coach Mark Balisterri said. “It was a good win for us. We didn’t play our best, but we played good enough to win. That’s what counts.
“We just beat two or three of the best teams in Arkansas in the classification above us … 303 is a really good score and I’ll take that any day.”
Again it was sophomore Paxton Lane leading the Panthers, shooting an even-par 72 at Hurricane, just two shots shy from Conway senior Blane Burk’s 2-under 70. Lane was even par despite being under the weather.
“Paxton was running a fever and not feeling good at all,” Balisterri said. “Paxton was sick. He’s one of those kids where he has to be sick where he can’t get out of bed before he’s not going to play.”
Fellow sophomore Joe Duke had another good showing following Lane, shooting a 3-over 75. After a bit of a slow start, Duke has shot 77 or under his last four matches.
“Joe can go anywhere from being our No. 2 or No. 5,” Balisterri said. “He’s getting better every day. He’s gotten a little stronger, a little bigger and his game is going to get nothing but better. It was big for him to finish strong.”
Junior Elias Payne returned from injury for his first match of the season on Tuesday, and junior Mason McDaniel played in his second match after suffering injury woes early. They both shot 78s to round out Benton’s scoring.
“It was Elias’ first match back,” the Coach said. “He started off pretty shaky, 6-over the first nine holes, and ended up 8- or 9-over at one time. He fought his way back to get it to 6-over at the end. I think it was a little of getting back in the flow of things. He actually birdied the last hole. Glad to have him back.
“Mason McDaniel, it was his second tournament back. The biggest thing was having our top five healthy and on the course.”
Junior Maddox Davis would shoot an 82 on the day. With he and Payne on the Panthers football team, Balisterri said they will need to be able to work on their golf game when they can.
“Maddox Davis didn’t have his best day, but he got behind early and held it together,”Balisterri said. “Maddox and Elias are the two guys that will have to do some practice outside of football. It’s just a hard game. I’m going to be working with them a little big once a week on their short game. That’s what was killing Maddox, was his short game.”
For Bryant, senior Logan Geissler shot a season-low 2-over 74 to lead the Hornets. Following Geissler, on either the A or B squad, was sophomore Luke Andrews (82), freshman Blake Brower (84), senior Brayden Beenken (84), junior Logan Ayers (86), sophomore Luke Inmon (87), sophomore Preston Curtis (88), freshman Drake Fikes (90) and junior Rex George (99).
For the Lady Hornets, which finished fourth overall, sophomore Lola Watson led the way with a 100, followed by sophomore Kinley Little (121), sophomore Addison Pilkington (122) and senior Jules James (126). The Benton girls did not play in this tournament.
Both the Bryant and Benton girls compete today at Longhills Golf Course, while both the Hornets and Lady Hornets, and Panthers and Lady Panthers go to Burns Park in North Little Rock on Tuesday.
“Tuesday we have another match where we’ll have everybody there and play all the same teams again,” Balisterri said.