MADDOX DAVIS MASON MCDANIEL

Benton junior Mason McDaniel, left, watches fellow junior Maddox Davis’ second shot in a match earlier this season. McDaniel was injured that match but tied with Benton junior Elias Payne with a 1-over 72 Tuesday at Burns Park in North Little Rock. Davis shot a 78 to help the Panthers to the win. 

NORTH LITTLE ROCK – The Benton Panthers golf team is hot. The Benton boys won their fourth straight match on at the NLR Invitational Tuesday at Burns Park Golf Course, shooting a 295 on the par-71 Championship Course in North Little Rock. 

