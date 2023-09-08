NORTH LITTLE ROCK – The Benton Panthers golf team is hot. The Benton boys won their fourth straight match on at the NLR Invitational Tuesday at Burns Park Golf Course, shooting a 295 on the par-71 Championship Course in North Little Rock.
Going up against some of the top talent in the state, the Panthers were nine shots better than runner-up Cabot (304), followed by Conway (326), Catholic (327) and Bryant (330) rounding out the top five. Little Rock Christian (333), host North Little Rock (355), Central (362) and North Little Rock’s second squad (370) rounded out the team scoring.
“We played really well,” Benton Coach Mark Balisterri said. “That’s what we need to do. If we can play like that as a team, we’ll be tough to beat in the state tournament. Anytime you shoot a 295, that’s really, really good golf. We’re excited about it.”
The defending 5A state champs were led by juniors Mason McDaniel and Elias Payne, both shooting 1-over 72s, both career lows, and just a shot off of medaling behind Cabot’s Gabe Haslauer and Conway’s Blane Burk, who both shot even-par 71s to lead the field.
“Both of them just played really consistent,” Balisterri said of McDaniel and Payne. “Mason started out the round and made about a 30-footer for birdie. He settled in and I think he made three birdies the whole day. One was on the first hole and one was on the last hole. He played a real steady round.
“Elias started parring the first four or five holes, had a bogey or two and then birdied a couple of holes and settled in. He probably missed five to six birdie putts that burned the lip. They just played really steady. Didn’t get themselves in much trouble.”
Benton sophomore Paxton Lane “struggled” to a 2-over 73. It was the first match of the season Lane didn’t lead the Panthers.
“Paxton is struggling a little right now with control, but is figuring it out,” Balisterri said. “I expect him to work it out and be fine. He shot a 73 … it’s not good enough for him, but it’s good enough for our team. Whether he shoots a 68 or a 73, he’s still the biggest link to our team.”
Benton junior Maddox Davis rounded out the Panthers scoring with a 78, while sophomore Joe Duke shot an 80 after shooting a 77 or better his previous four rounds.
“Maddox is close,” Balisterri said. “He only had one double bogey. If he can get his putter going, he’ll be in the low 70s. The same with Joe Duke. Joe has been playing really good. He shot an 80 and on four holes he was plus-11 and still got it back to 9-over. He shot 1-under on the back nine.”
For the Bryant boys, senior Logan Geissler led the Hornets with a 76 and has shot in the 70s in all but one round this year. Senior Brayden Beenken followed with a 79, with freshman Blake Brower (87) and junior Logan Ayers (88) rounding out the scoring. Sophomore Luke Andrews finished with a 98.
On the girls side, Conway would win the match with a 246, followed by Mount St. Mary (255), Little Rock Christian (281), Benton (331) and Bryant (340) rounding out the top five, while North Little Rock (369) and Central (401) finished it out.
Bryant freshman Sam Deckert led Saline County golfers with a 93, followed by Benton freshman Riley Hawkins’ 107. Benton sophomore Landon Owen had a 110, Bryant sophomore Kinley Little a 113, Benton senior Macy White a 114 and Bryant sophomore Lola Watson a 134.
The Lady Panthers top golfers were not at Tuesday’s match as they competed at the Eagle Crest in Alma, the site of this year’s 5A State Championships, on Wednesday, as did the Panthers. Benton and Bryant junior varsity plays today at Longhills Golf Course in Benton.