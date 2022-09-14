The Benton Panthers got back on the winning track Tuesday at Hurricane Golf & Country Club, dominating their host Benton Panther Invitational in Bryant, while the Benton girls would took second on the day.
The Benton boys, led by freshman Paxton Lane’s 1-under 71 for medalist honors, shot a 299 to win the match, which was 17 strokes better than runner-up Conway (316). Little Rock Christian (330), Bryant Hornets (333), Cabot (346) and North Little Rock (364) rounded out the scoring teams.
“Paxton scrambled around to shoot 1-under,” Benton Coach Mark Balisterri said. “He was 1-over on the front (nine) and 2-under on the back.”
With Lane shooting right at his average of 70.7, another Panther, sophomore Elias Payne, would tie for second on the day with a 2-over 74, also right at his average of 74.3. Payne is a multi-sport athlete, leading the Panther football team to a 58-24 win over Sylvan Hills this past Friday with four touchdowns (three receiving), including a 99-yard kickoff return.
Another footballer and golfer, sophomore Maddox Davis, shot a 75 for fourth place in the match, again right at his average of 75.2. Davis had a 75-yard TD reception on Friday, also throwing a 31-yard reception on a double pass. Davis was on his way to a career day Tuesday on the golf course sitting at 2-under with two holes to go, but a double-bogey on 17 and triple, including a 4-putt, on 18 led to his still good 75.
Benton senior Eli Cowden rounded out Benton’s scoring with a 79. Cowden has shot sub-80 four times this season after just once last season, and has improved his scoring average by over three full strokes from a year ago.
Sophomore Mason McDaniel had an off day with an 85. McDaniel has shot sub-80 in 9 of 11 events this season, counting Tuesday’s struggle.
Benton is gearing up for the 5A State Championships, also at Hurricane in early October, but will first play the 5A South Conference Tournament at Hot Springs Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
“We’ve had one round where we’ve played about as good as we can play,” Balisterri said. “But if we shoot a 299 at state, I’ll take that every day. To shoot under 300 at the place we’re having state, we’ve got a goal. We know we can, we just have to put everything together to do it.”
Bryant senior Alex Skelley led the Hornets once again with a 4-over 76, the sixth time he has shot sub-80 this season after doing it just twice last season. Rounding out Bryant’s scoring were seniors Alex Pinney and Reid Catton, both shooting 84s, with junior Nick Hoffman, back after missing the prior three matches to injury, shooting an 89.
For the girls at the Panther Invite, Conway won the match with a 261, Benton was runner-up with a 290 and Bryant shot a 345 for third.
Conway’s Yinyoe Yang led all girls with a 1-under 71, but Benton sophomore Bel Butler returned with a vengeance after missing the previous three matches due to illness. Butler would shoot a career-low 91 to lead the Lady Panthers, with sophomore Finley Vanhook coming in with a 99 and freshman Dillon Adams an even 100 to round out Benton’s scoring. Sophomore Addison Glaze recorded a 121 on the day.
“She’s getting better and better,” Balisterri said of Butler. “Finley started off the day with three triple-bogeys in a row and she still broke 100. She started playing better. Dillon has been the most consistent. She’s sticking around 100, broke 100 last week, and is flirting around with it. She’s getting better every day. If our girls play like they did (Tuesday), they have a chance at making state for the second year in a row.”
The Lady Panthers also compete in the 5A South Tourney at HSCC, with top three making state.
For Bryant, senior Taylor Moore led the way with a 105, senior Haylie Horn had a 116 and junior Jules James rounded out the scoring with a 124. Senior Layten Goudy added a 134.
Benton and Bryant junior varsity will play on Thursday at Longhills Golf Course in Benton, with the Bryant girls scheduled to play at Burns Park in North Little Rock on Tuesday. The Lady Hornets begin 6A conference and state play at Burns Park on Sept. 27 and 28. The Bryant boys start state the next week, Oct. 4-5, at Paradise Valley Golf Course in Fayetteville.