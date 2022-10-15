It was not a good start for the Benton Panthers as the Jacksonville Titans took a an early 6-0 lead, but the Panthers responded with 42 unanswered points on their way to a 63-18 trouncing of the Titans in 6A East Conference play Friday at Everett Field in Benton. It was Benton’s fourth straight win, also scoring at least 55 points each game during that streak, with Friday’s 63 a season-high.
“I’ll take an ugly win every night, especially when it’s 63-18,” Benton Coach Brad Harris. “I thought we played a little sloppy at times. We didn’t come out with as much intensity as we needed. We knew as a coaching staff when you’re playing a team that hasn’t won a game, it just is what it is, you have to fight through that. But I was proud of how our kids responded.”
Benton junior 4-star recruit Braylen Russell and his 6-2, 230-pound frame carried would-be tackling Titans across the field for 138 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries, while also catching his first passing TD of the season with three receptions for 38 yards.
Despite the blowout, the Titans (0-7, 0-6 East) would get on the board first after it looked as if the Panthers recovered a fumble on the game’s first play from scrimmage, but the referees signaled an incomplete pass instead, giving Jacksonville more life. Senior running back Taquan Sanders took advantage with a 67-yard TD run on the next play for the early 6-0 lead after the unsuccessful 2-point conversion attempt.
“That second play we give up the touchdown, but then we played really solid defense the rest of the first half,” Harris said. “Not quite as tenacious I would like to see us, but we played solid, we didn’t give up any more points (by the defense).”
Russell and the Panthers (5-2, 5-1) would get to work the next series. Russell went 12 yards on his first run before breaking it open for a 40-yard scamper for TD and 7-6 lead after senior Lucas Wilbur’s point-after with 11:17 left in the first quarter.
Benton junior linebacker Chase Harding recovered a fumble on the Titans next drive, but Russell would give it back with a fumble fighting for extra yardage. The Benton defense would then force the first of seven Jacksonville punts in the game and the Panthers were back at it. Junior quarterback Gary Rideout hit sophomore Elias Payne for a 27-yard gain, and after sophomore Maddox Davis ran 10 yards to the Jacksonville 6, senior Chris Barnard cleaned it up for the 6-yard TD and 14-6 Panther lead at the 5:41 mark.
The Benton defense, which gave up just 64 total yards in the game holding the Titans to seven lost yardage drives, would strike again when sophomore O’Marcus King picked off a pass at the sideline before the Panthers were forced to punt.
The Benton offense, though, would get things going with junior quarterback Cline Hooten entering the fold. Hooten hit Russell twice for 11 yards before finding Davis, who took it 40 yards to pay dirt for the 21-6 advantage early in the second frame.
The Benton defense forced four straight punts giving up minus-14 yards in that span, while the Benton offense scored on the first play on their next three offensive series. Hooten found senior Donovan Pearson wide open for a 41-yard TD, Russell ran 36 yards for his second TD and Hooten hit Russell on a screen pass for a 27-yard TD and 42-6 lead with 4:27 left in the first half with a shot to keep the clock running in the second half due to the 35-point sportsmanship rule.
But, the Titans Martavion Casey picked off Benton junior QB Hudson Chandler, scoring on a pick-6 for the 42-12 game at the half.
Given excellent field position throughout the game, it did not take long for Benton to start that sportsmanship clock in the second half. Russell ran twice for 22 yards and Barnard picked up 23 yards before Russell got back into the end zone on a 2-yard TD for the 49-12 lead.
Rideout, the quarterback now sharing time at cornerback after breaking his hand in the Salt Bowl, picked off his Saline County leading fourth pass of the season and it took Benton just one play again to get back in the end zone. King took the rock 54 yards to pay dirt for the 56-12 lead, and later made it 63-12 with a 9-yard TD jaunt four series later. The Titans, though, would get a 97-yard kickoff return for TD from junior Terren Rogers late with the clock running to set the final.
The Panther offense gained 461 total yards in the win, with Hooten the most effective of the three QBs playing. Hooten went 6 of 9 for 125 yards and three TDs, with Rideout 2 of 5 for 29 yards and Chandler 2 of 5 for 28 yards and a pick. Senior Jack Woolbright (back) is injured and not expected to return until possibly Week 10.
“Cline came in and looked good,” Harris said. “Gary had some mistakes early on. We can’t find that guy who can be consistent every week. Gave Hudson Chandler a shot because he had a heck of a night Monday night (junior varsity win). Who knows who you’ll see next week. They’ve all got their strengths and we have to use them to their strengths.”
“Offensively we were hit and miss. We had a lot of one-play drives, two-play drives, but the penalties. That’s where we got sloppy. Some of them legit, some of them questionable, but we’ll take a win every night.”
After Russell’s big night on the ground, King scored on both of his carries for 63 yards, with Barnard running two times for 29 yards and a TD. Sophomore running back Quenton Godley had two carries for 19 yards.
“Braylen had a solid night, Chris Barnard came in and ran,” Harris said. “You’re going to see a lot of that package the rest of the year with those two guys at the same time.”
Davis had two catches for 46 yards and a TD, also running twice for 23, with Payne catching three for 39 yards, and Pearson one for 41 and a TD. Senior receiver Brody Rook had one catch for 13 yards.
The Panthers hit the road next week, taking on the Searcy Lions Friday. Searcy routed Greene County Tech 57-19 to move to 2-5 overall, 2-4 in the East.
“We just have to keep building,” Harris said. “We go to Searcy and play a team that’s playing well right now.”