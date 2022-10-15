BRAYLEN RUSSELL

Benton junior Braylen Russell carries Jacksonville Titans in a 63-18 win Friday at Everett Field in Benton. Russell had 138 yards and three TDs on the ground, while also catching a TD in the victory, Benton fourth straight.

It was not a good start for the Benton Panthers as the Jacksonville Titans took a an early 6-0 lead, but the Panthers responded with 42 unanswered points on their way to a 63-18 trouncing of the Titans in 6A East Conference play Friday at Everett Field in Benton. It was Benton’s fourth straight win, also scoring at least 55 points each game during that streak, with Friday’s 63 a season-high.