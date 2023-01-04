BENTON CHAMPS

The Benton Panthers celebrate their Sheridan Invitational Tournament win after a 51-48 victory over Sheridan Friday. 

SHERIDAN – The Benton Panthers would hold on to a 51-48 victory in the Sheridan Invitational Tournament championship this past Friday against the host Sheridan Yellowjackets. With a 65-51 win over Jacksonville Wednesday and a 69-64 victory over Watson Chapel Thursday, the Panthers swept their way through the tournament and have won four straight going into tonight’s 5A South Conference road match against White Hall. 