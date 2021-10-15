DONOVAN PEARSON

Benton junior receiver Donovan Pearson, 3, runs after a catch during a 30-23 win over the Parkview Patriots at Everett Field last Friday in Benton. Pearson finished with five catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

The Benton Panthers take the long trek to Mountain Home to face the Bombers in 6A West Conference action tonight in attempt to push their win streak to six. Full game preview is in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.