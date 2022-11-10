The Benton Panthers lost a lot of key seniors during last season’s 11-14 overall, 4-10 in the 5A Central Conference, including All-State selection Cameron Harris. In fact, the only Panther returning that had any major varsity experience is now senior Jonathan Bell, who was fourth on the squad with an 8.4 scoring average.
Now with a new conference, the 5A South, and some key additions as well as players stepping up, the Panthers look to compete after missing out on the state tournament last season.
“We have really good length, good size,” Benton Coach Dexter Hendrix said. “Hopefully we can use that to our advantage, especially on the defensive end.”
Bell is a versatile guard who can cause mismatches for opposing teams.
“Bell is a guy we’re definitely going to rely on a lot this year,” Hendrix said. “He’s really grown as a player the past few years. He’s come a long ways and just really proud of him. He’s extremely athletic, he’s strong for his size (6-3), can handle the ball well, take you off the dribble. Very intelligent kid. One of the smartest players I’ve ever coached. He’s been through some tough games, close games, been through the fire already, so we’re going to rely on him a lot for his experience.”
The Panthers also received an early Christmas present in 6-9 guard/forward Terrion Burgess, a transfer from Marion who started for the Patriots in the 5A state championship game last year. Burgess is a 4-star recruit (247sports) who has 10 Division I offers, not to mention interest from the NBA G-League.
“He has 10 Division I offers as a sophomore,” Hendrix said. “We’ve had coaches call and I actually got a call from Coach Jason Hart. He’s a coach for a G-League team (Ignite out of Henderson, Nevada) and they’re showing a lot of interest, as well. It’s really unique. It’s been a really fun preseason.
“As talented as Terrion is, he has a great work ethic, great attitude. He’s a humble kid, works really hard. Our guys have really accepted him. Such a talented player but an even better person. He’s had a very smooth transition. For his size, he can handle the ball, shoot the ball and also be able to move around the rim. He’s very special.”
While Hendrix expects Bell and Burgess to lead the Panthers this season, there are several role players which will contribute big minutes this year.
“We don’t really have a true point guard … we’re going to have to do it by committee and Carter Hedden is a guy we’ve put into that position,” the Coach said. “He’s grown so much in that area; 6-5, he’s spent a lot of time in the weight room this past summer and preseason. He’s physically improved his body for basketball, so he’s a guy we’re really going to rely on a lot to take care of the basketball. He’s one of our best defenders, as well, and can move for his size.
“Tyre (Jemerson) is our energy guy. He knows how to play at one speed and one speed only. He harasses the other teams’ best offensive player and causes a lot of chaos for the other team.
“Kyle Payne has been in our program since the seventh grade and has put a lot of work in. He’s really improved his body and got stronger. He can make outside shots. I see those guys having a big impact, for sure.”
Hendrix also mentioned junior guards Brayden Stamper and Jameson Lewis, “two guys that will really play a large part of what we do,” and sophomore forward A’Darien (AD) Gray, “good size, can move, shoot the ball,” to have an impact this season.
Junior 6-3, 230-pound 4-star football recruit Braylen Russell, leading Saline County in carries, rushing yards and touchdowns, should also see some time once the gridiron season is over.
While some of Hendrix’s past teams have not been accustomed to running the floor on a consistent basis, he believes this year will be different.
“With the shot clock playing an impact and so many new faces, we’re trying to play a lot faster,” he said. “We think this team is built more in transition. We have to be a defense first team. Our chemistry has been great in practice and preseason. We’re going to have to rely on our defense for baskets in transition.
“We feel like we can play more man-to-man (defense) with this group. In the past we’ve had a lot of size and bigger players that we had to play more zone. This year we can change that a little bit and be more aggressive.”
Again, offensively Hendrix sees Burgess and Bell leading the way, but it has to begin on defense.
“Offensively we’re going to put the ball in our best playmakers hands with Terrion and Jon and have those guys attack the rim,” he said, “but for us it starts and ends with our defense. We really want to be a good defensive team. It’s going to take some time to get us there, but that’s definitely what we’re preaching every day.”
Coming from a very tough 5A Central Conference, the Panthers will now be in the South this season, with plenty squads making a run for the top spot.
“Now we have nine teams in our conference fighting for those four spots (for state playoffs), so it’s more competitive and more challenging,” the Coach said. “Lake Hamilton returns a lot of players after making a run last year. Pine Bluff has three really good players returning. El Dorado will be really competitive. Very competitive conference. A very well-coached league. We hope to definitely be in the mix.”
The Panthers played in a benefit game Tuesday vs. Greenbrier and officially start their season next week at home vs. Searcy. Tuesday’s benefit results will be in Thursday’s edition of The Saline Courier.