TERRION BURGESS

Benton sophomore Terrion Burgess goes up for a dunk during the Maroon & Gray night last week at Benton Arena. Burgess is a transfer from Marion who has 10 Division I offers as a sophomore.

The Benton Panthers lost a lot of key seniors during last season’s 11-14 overall, 4-10 in the 5A Central Conference, including All-State selection Cameron Harris. In fact, the only Panther returning that had any major varsity experience is now senior Jonathan Bell, who was fourth on the squad with an 8.4 scoring average.