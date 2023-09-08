JOE DUKE

Benton sophomore Joe Duke putts in a match earlier this season. Duke shot a career-low eve-par 71 Wednesday in Alma. 

ALMA – The Benton Panthers golf team picked up their fifth straight match win in a row, while the Lady Panthers placed second on Wednesday in a preview to the 5A State Championships coming later this month for the girls and in early October for the boys. 

Tags

Recommended for you