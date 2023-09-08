ALMA – The Benton Panthers golf team picked up their fifth straight match win in a row, while the Lady Panthers placed second on Wednesday in a preview to the 5A State Championships coming later this month for the girls and in early October for the boys.
Playing at Eagle Crest in Alma, the Panthers took the top spot with a 300 even at the future state tournament site, followed closely by Mountain Home (302), Russellville (314), Harrison (317), Greenbrier (322), Alma (333), Van Buren (347) and Greenwood (370).
“That’s a tough conference up there,” Benton Coach Mark Balisterri said. “We played against every team in the West. They had three teams in there … if you don’t play good they can beat you. If we can go up there and not play our best and still win, you’ve got a pretty good team. It was good experience for us.”
Benton sophomore Joe Duke shot a career-low and won medalist honors on the day with an even-par 71.
“Joe Duke played great all day,” Balisterri said. “Unfortunately for him, he was 3-under with three holes to play and he went bogey, bogey, bogey. But, he still played good enough to be medalist for the tournament. I think he was the only one who shot even. Joe’s been there all year, it’s just been one or two holes that has killed him.”
Benton junior Mason McDaniel matched his career-low with a 1-over 72, the same score he shot at Burns Park on Tuesday.
“Mason McDaniel played great again,” Balisterri said. “He started out 3-over after six holes and settled in. He’s starting to get consistent. That’s two rounds in a row shooting a 72.”
Sophomore Paxton Lane, one of the top golfers in the state, came in with a 3-over 74, his highest score of the season.
“Paxton is helping our team,” Balisterri said. “He’s not playing the golf he knows he can play or wants to play, but he’s playing good enough to make a huge difference on our team. That’s what it’s all about. A few little things here and there and he’ll be back on track.”
Junior Gavyn Benson rounded out Benton’s scoring with an 83, while junior Parker Lambert shot an 87 as an individual.
On the girls’ side, Russellville would take the tournament with a 237, while Benton came in second at 280. Harrison (325) rounded out the girls’ scores.
Sophomore Dillon Adams led the Lady Panthers with an 86, which ties her career-low score.
“Dillon just had it together,” Balisterri said. “Hitting the ball in the middle of the fairway, making some putts. I think she birdied the last hole. She played like she was capable of playing. She doesn’t show a whole lot of emotion, but I saw a little excitement in her (Wednesday). She had a little pep in her step. Hopefully that will get her kickstarted.”
Junior Finley Vanhook followed with a 94, which tied a season-low, while junior Addison Glaze shot a 101 and sophomore Sophie Farmer a 104.
“Finley played really well,” Balisterri said. “If she can get going, that will be really good for us, too.
“Addison shot what I expected. She’s shot in the 90s a couple times this year, so she’s capable. It was a tough course, too. The walking was pretty hard on that course.”
The Lady Panthers look to be in good shape if they keep it up when the conference tournament comes around in less than two weeks.
“If we can somehow get a score in the 80s and two in the 90s, we could win conference,” Balisterri said. “That would be big for us. I’m proud of the way they played.”