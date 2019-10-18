After enjoying a nice 48-0 confidence-boosting rout over the Little Rock Hall Warriors last Friday at home to improve to 3-0 in the 6A West, the Benton Panthers take the long trek to El Dorado to face conference rival Wildcats tonight, with kickoff coming at 7 p.m.
While the Panthers have enjoyed a three-game win streak since starting the nonconference slate 0-3, the Wildcats have suffered a four-game skid, including a 41-26 defeat to the Sheridan Yellowjackets last week. In their last four defeats, the Wildcats have lost by a combined 168 - 85 (42.0 - 21.3 average).
It’s tough to fathom the Wildcats sit at just 1-5 on the season despite their offensive successes. El Dorado junior quarterback Eli Shepherd has thrown for 1,193 yards at a 60-percent clip, throwing seven touchdowns vs. seven interceptions, with senior Devunte Kidd (43 catches, 530 yards, two TDs) and senior Steven Tollette (30, 339, three TDs) his top targets.
“They really have an athletic team,” Benton Coach Brad Harris said. “Their offensive skill guys are very explosive.”
Senior Alex Hicks leads the Wildcats on the ground with 449 yards and seven TDs on 85 carries (5.3 average), with sophomore Sharmon Rester second with 142 yards and a TD.
“I think he’s getting a little healthier and he’s kind of their guy,” Harris said of Hicks.
Defensively, senior end Quentin Frazier is a tackling machine with 87 tackles, 11 for loss, through six games (14.5 tackles per game), adding four sacks, with senior tackle Jacoby Hankton putting up 54 tackles, nine for lost yardage.
“No. 44 (Hankton), he’s about 5-8, 230 pounds,” Harris said. “He’s really solid. We really like how he plays. Short, stocky, explosive player. Defensively they’ve got a ton of speed. They don’t have a lot of size, but they will get after you on defense.”
One big reason for the Wildcats’ one win this year could be turnover margin. El Dorado is minus in that department, turning it over 15 times in the six games, while having just eight takeaways. On the other hand, a big reason the Panthers have a three-game win streak despite an inconsistent offense and defense is Benton has 14 takeaways vs. nine turnovers this season.
“That’s a big thing,” Harris said of El Dorado’s turnover margin. “They’re having a hard time taking care of the football offensively. They’ve had several fumbles, center/quarterback exchange, bad snaps. Quarterback scrambling around and fumbling. Running backs turning it over. They’ve had a lot of issues taking care of the football. Hopefully they’ll continue that trend.”
Last week against Hall, the Benton defense most definitely stepped up holding the Warriors to just 45 total yards and taking away three Hall turnovers in the first half.
“I think we’re getting better defensively every week,” Harris said. “We started off pretty slow. We missed a couple guys after the Bryant (season-opener) game for a couple weeks. We finally got some guys back and have played better.
“The back end of our defense has gotten better and I really like our run defense,” Harris said. “Getting Trae Maxwell back, (Bryce) Golleher and (Jaden) Woolbright, and behind Justin Walker, (Caleb) Coffman and (Brett) Barberie in the interior, they’re pretty tough. Hopefully that continues this week and we can make them one-dimensional.”
Offensively, junior Garrett Brown was more efficient throwing 15 of 22 for 141 yards and two TDs vs. an interception, and he also leads Saline County with 96 completions and 177 attempts, but that translates into just a 54-percent completion percentage. His 1,213 passing yards is second in the county, as are his 12 TDs (vs. five interceptions), but the 6.9 yards per attempt could be improved.
Harris is wanting the Panther ground game to get going. Sophomore Gianni Vannucci filled in nicely last week for senior starter D’Anthony Harper and sophomore backup Casey Johnson, running for 45 yards and a TD in the first half, but Harper looks to take over the starting reins tonight vs. El Dorado. Both Harper and Johnson have over 300 yards rushing on the season, but both also average just over 5 yards per carry.
“That’s something we’ve struggled with this year,” Harris said of the run game. “We haven’t gotten D’Anthony going, he’s been banged up a little bit. Casey Johnson has done a good job running the ball tough. Hopefully we can get those guys going.
“The biggest question mark for us has been our offensive line play. We’ve had a different five out there each week it seems like because of injuries and that will continue the same way. Austin Jones, who’s been in our starting lineup for six weeks is out this week with a knee injury Tuesday at practice. We’re hoping to get Tristan Red back. That’ll be a game-time decision. He’s been out the last three weeks. Benton senior receiver Gavin Wells, out the last two games due to suspension and injury, will miss his third straight game.
“He had a shoulder injury and now he’s got something that popped up in his leg,” Harris said of Wells. “Something that’s got infected, so he’ll be out another week.”
Benton will also be missing senior defensive end Colin Yandell due to a concussion.
The Benton Football Network will provide live radio on 106.7 FM The Ride, and live video streaming on YouTube at the Benton Football Network. Kickoff is 7 p.m.