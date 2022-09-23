WALTER HICKS

Benton sophomore linebacker Walter Hicks, 25, makes a tackle in last week’s 38-14 loss to Catholic at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Hicks leads Saline County with 35 tackles on the year.

After a sub-par performance led to a 38-14 loss to the Catholic Rockets last week at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock for their first 6A East loss, the Benton Panthers have a tough task on hand tonight when they welcome the defending 6A state champion El Dorado Wildcats to Everett Field in Benton.