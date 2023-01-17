BENTON – Benton’s turnover woes continued this past Friday in 5A South Conference play. Hosting the Lake Hamilton Wolves at Benton Arena, the Panthers committed 21 turnovers, their third straight game with at least 20, in a 73-56 loss to the Wolves.
After enjoying a four-game win streak, including a sweep in the Sheridan Invitational Tournament, and victorious in their first two league games, the Panthers have lost four in a row in the South to move to 11-8 overall, 2-4 in conference action.
With Benton tying it 5-5 after senior Jon Bell’s and-1 layup with 6:26 left in the first frame Friday, Lake Hamilton hit two straight threes by Easton Hurley and Zac Pennington for the 11-5 lead. Benton sophomore A’Darien (AD) Gray hit a three assisted by junior Carter Hedden and 6-9 sophomore Terrion Burgess had a dunk assisted by senior Tyre Jemerson for the 14-10 Benton deficit after one.
Down 18-13 after Wolf Ty Robinson’s bucket, the Panthers went on a 5-0 run behind Burgess’ 10-foot jumper assisted by senior transfer Kjuantai “Ball” Hampton, and Hampton nailed a three assisted by Hedden to tie things at 18-all.
But, Lake Hamilton (15-2, 5-1) got another three from Pennington and a bucket by Robinson and never trailed again despite Burgess making it a 23-21 Benton deficit after an and-1 with 2:18 left in the half, and another Burgess and-1 put the Panthers within 26-24. Two more Burgess free throws made it 28-26 LH with 14 seconds left, but, the Wolves got a big three from Hurley at the buzzer to take a 31-26 advantage at intermission.
Lake Hamilton’s LaBraun Christon opened the second half with a layup before Bell found Burgess for another dunk for the 33-28 Wolves lead, but it was all Lake Hamilton after that. The Wolves went on a 13-2 run to take a 46-30 lead with 3:10 left in the third, and extended the lead to 55-34 going into the final quarter.
The Panthers started the fourth on an 8-0 run consisting of two Hedden free throws, junior Brayden Stamper’s three and senior Kyle Payne’s triple to get within 55-42 in the first minute and a half, and Burgess’ 10-foot jumper made it 56-44 at the 5:51 mark, but Benton would get no closer.
Burgess led all scorers with 26 points, adding five rebounds and two steals, with Bell scoring 12 with 10 rebounds. Stamper added seven points for the Panthers, with Hampton, Payne and Gray (four rebounds) scoring three each. Hedden had two points, four assists and three rebounds.
Pennington led the Wolves with 24 points on 4 of 9 from deep, adding four assists, with Hurley scoring 19 (4 of 9 from three). Robinson added 17 points, seven rebounds and five steals. The Wolves had just 10 turnovers and 13 steals.
Benton is back in action tonight taking on the Sheridan Yellowjackets (12-6, 3-3) on the road in more South action. The Panthers defeated Sheridan 51-48 for the Sheridan Invite Tourney title on Dec. 30, but have lost four straight since. The Jackets have won three straight since losing to Benton, including a 74-69 win over White Hall on Friday.