CARTER HEDDEN

Benton junior Carter Hedden, 13, competes in a 73-56 loss to the Lake Hamilton Wolves this past Friday at Benton Arena. 

BENTON – Benton’s turnover woes continued this past Friday in 5A South Conference play. Hosting the Lake Hamilton Wolves at Benton Arena, the Panthers committed 21 turnovers, their third straight game with at least 20, in a 73-56 loss to the Wolves. 