TERRION BURGESS

Benton sophomore Terrion Burgess dunks in a 69-60 victory over the El Dorado Wildcats Tuesday at Benton Arena. 

Despite a tough start to their first 5A South Conference match this season, the Benton Panthers came back with a flurry to take a 69-60 victory over the visiting El Dorado Wildcats Tuesday at Benton Arena. 

