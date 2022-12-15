Despite a tough start to their first 5A South Conference match this season, the Benton Panthers came back with a flurry to take a 69-60 victory over the visiting El Dorado Wildcats Tuesday at Benton Arena.
Panthers upend El Dorado after slow start
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
