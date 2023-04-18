PANTHER LOGO

BENTON – Handling 5A South Conference foe El Dorado Wildcats for most of the game Friday at Everett Field at Panther Stadium, the Benton Panthers would have to walk it off in extra innings in Benton, taking a 6-5 victory in eight frames after sophomore Elias Payne was hit by a pitch (HBP) with the bases juiced to plate senior courtesy runner Jack Woolbright for the winning run. 

Tags

Recommended for you