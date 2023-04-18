BENTON – Handling 5A South Conference foe El Dorado Wildcats for most of the game Friday at Everett Field at Panther Stadium, the Benton Panthers would have to walk it off in extra innings in Benton, taking a 6-5 victory in eight frames after sophomore Elias Payne was hit by a pitch (HBP) with the bases juiced to plate senior courtesy runner Jack Woolbright for the winning run.
Panthers walk off on HBP, win 8th straight in South
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- How election lies, libel law were key to Fox defamation suit
- Quorum Court library resolution packs courtroom
- 'From homeowner to homeless': Sunset Lake Mobile Home Park residents ousted after city buys land
- Schall no-hits J’Ville as Lady Cards roll
- Lady Miners win 12th in a row after scare
- Panthers walk off on HBP, win 8th straight in South
- Bears bury Bauxite early
- Potter, Russell bring A-game in 10-0 shutout
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Bryant teacher charged with sexual assault
- Retired Benton doctor to release new book, host launch event
- 'From homeowner to homeless': Sunset Lake Mobile Home Park residents ousted after city buys land
- Battle over books comes to Saline County
- Benton Police arrest man on kidnapping, attempted murder charges
- Bryant High teacher accused of inappropriate conduct, Bryant PD investigating
- Nominations open for 2023 Best of Saline County readers' choice awards
- Bryant snaps skid, cuts down Lady Cats
- Benton teen receives golden ticket on American Idol
- ARDOT shares update on I-30 roadwork
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.