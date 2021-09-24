DONOVAN PEARSON

Benton junior Donovan Pearson scores a receiving touchdown in a 40-7 win over Catholic last Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The Panthers host the Russellville Cyclones tonight for homecoming at Everett Field in Benton. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Winners of two straight routs, the Benton Panthers look for another tonight on homecoming as they host the Russellville Cyclones to begin 6A West Conference action at Everett Field in Benton. Read full preview in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.