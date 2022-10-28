BENTON PIC

The Benton Panthers get set to run from under the Panther before last week’s win over the Searcy Lions on the road last week. The Panthers celebrate senior night against the West Memphis Blue Devils at Everett Field in Benton.

The Benton Panthers are on a five-game win streak, blowing out their last five opponents 58.8 to 17.4, with one of those foes the defending 6A state champion El Dorado Wildcats and last week blowing by Searcy 62-28 going into tonight’s senior night affair at Everett Field with the West Memphis Blue Devils. While it really has been no contest the previous five games, the Panthers (6-2, 6-1) may have their hands full with the Blue Devils (6-2, 5-2) tonight in 6A East Conference play.