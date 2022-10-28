The Benton Panthers get set to run from under the Panther before last week’s win over the Searcy Lions on the road last week. The Panthers celebrate senior night against the West Memphis Blue Devils at Everett Field in Benton.
The Benton Panthers are on a five-game win streak, blowing out their last five opponents 58.8 to 17.4, with one of those foes the defending 6A state champion El Dorado Wildcats and last week blowing by Searcy 62-28 going into tonight’s senior night affair at Everett Field with the West Memphis Blue Devils. While it really has been no contest the previous five games, the Panthers (6-2, 6-1) may have their hands full with the Blue Devils (6-2, 5-2) tonight in 6A East Conference play.
“They’re a really athletic team overall,” Benton Coach Brad Harris said. “They’ve got a lot of team speed. They’ve played Catholic close and barely got beat by Marion, which is a huge rivalry game. That’s their only two losses on the year. They’re winning football games. They’re playing with a lot of confidence right now. They’ve struggled the last couple of years, but they’re rolling right now.”
After getting edged by Marion 16-12 two weeks ago, the Blue Devils handled Greene County Tech 42-29 last week.
“They’ve got some athletes that can take the top off on offense and they can swarm you on defense. It’s going to be a task for us to play well. It’ll be one of the toughest games we’ve had in awhile.”
Harris went into West Memphis’ strengths on offense and defense.
“It starts with their quarterback Keland Mills,” Harris explained. “He’s a junior, 5-10, 190, big kid, runs the ball really tough. He’s got a big arm, a lefty, throws down the field very well. He’s got some arm strength. They also like to run him a lot. He’s a very talented kid.
“Their defensive line is very quick and athletic. No. 40, Marquaze Parker, a defensive end, and their nose guard Scotty Dobbins, they cause a lot of problems on the D-line. Their DBs (defensive backs) are very athletic. They like to play a lot of man coverage.
“They have a linebacker who plays running back, too, Cyclon Young. He’s 6-foot, 190. He’s all over the place on defense.”
While the Panthers blew out yet another opponent last week, it did not come without some bumps and bruises.
“We had some injuries last week,” Harris said. “Of course we’ve got Jack Woolbright (QB) and Logan Owen (WR) still out. We didn’t play Chase Harding, but we’ll have him back this week. Elias Payne went out at halftime, but he’s practiced light duty and will be ready to go. J. Thomas Pepper is going through some protocol stuff right now and could possibly be released. He’s practiced, just no contact.
“Other than that we’re fairly healthy. Week 9 you’re going to have bumps and bruises. You’ve got to be able to play through a little bit of pain and know the difference between pain and an injury.”
While Harris acknowledged last year’s team relied more on the passing of All-State quarterback Stran Smith, it has been the run game leading the way this year with junior transfer Braylen Russell leading Saline County with 1,140 yards and 18 touchdowns, including a season-best 278 yards and four TDs vs. Searcy, with junior quarterback Cline Hooten getting it to his talented receivers to complement the run game.
“It’s been really good,” Harris said. “We rushed for 346 (yards) as a team the other night. That’s pretty impressive. Having Braylen as our main guy and having (Chris) Barnard as kind of the second punch to that.”
While Russell will mow down opposing would-be tacklers, the Panther offensive line of Walker Davis, Elijah Harris, Karter Sanders, Tanner Holden, Parker Glaze and Connor Morgan have stepped up to the challenge against opposing defenses.
“Real proud of our offensive line,” Harris said. “We’ve got six guys rotating through five positions trying to keep bodies fresh. Those six guys have done a really good job. They were our player of the week this week, helping lead the unit. Everything starts up front and hopefully we can continue to stay healthy with those guys and open a lot of holes up for Braylen and Chris.”
The Panthers and Blue Devils kick off at 7 p.m. at Everett Field. For those who cannot make the trip, look on YouTube for the Benton Football Network and the call by Jim Gardner, Matt McBride and Dio Vanucci. Cason Maertens is the sideline reporter. Pregame starts at 6:30 p.m.