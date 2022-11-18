DONOVAN PEARSON

Benton senior Donovan Pearson, 3, competes in a 36-14 win over Sheridan in the final regular-season game of the season. The Panthers will host the Lake Hamilton Wolves in the second round of the 6A state playoffs tonight at Everett Field in Benton. 

The Benton Panthers will face familiar foe Lake Hamilton Wolves in the quarterfinals of the 6A state playoffs tonight. Though the two teams have not played each other this season like they have the previous 21 years due to conference changes, they meet tonight at 7 at Everett Field in Benton for the first time in the playoffs. 