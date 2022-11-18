The Benton Panthers will face familiar foe Lake Hamilton Wolves in the quarterfinals of the 6A state playoffs tonight. Though the two teams have not played each other this season like they have the previous 21 years due to conference changes, they meet tonight at 7 at Everett Field in Benton for the first time in the playoffs.
The East No. 2 seed Panthers (8-2) had a bye in last week’s first round while the West No. 3 Wolves (9-2) took care of business with a 55-21 victory over the East No. 6 Searcy Lions. Benton defeated the Wolves 42-41 in their previous matchup last season when safety Cain Simmons stopped a run on a 2-point try with 1:14 left in the ballgame, though Lake Hamilton holds a 14-8 advantage in the all-time series.
“We haven’t seen them in the playoffs, but we’ve had them every year in Week 9 of the season,” Benton Coach Brad Harris said. “It’s always been for playoff seeding purposes. This year its for if the season gets extended. We know what we’re getting into, but our guys are ready to play Lake Hamilton.”
The Wolves, losing to just Greenwood (8-2) and Pulaski Academy (9-1) this season, are still run-heavy, but have sprinkled in a little more passing from a season ago.
“They’re trying to throw the football around a little more with some play-action pass, a little more dynamic instead of right in the face run game,” Harris explained. “Like last year, they got in 2-tight and just came at you. That’s what’s tough. They were big up front last year with big backs. This year they’re being a little more dynamic, a little more misdirection, which is tough, but we like our matchup. I think our defensive box matches up really well with their offensive line and run game. I’m excited to see where they go with it.”
With Wolves junior quarterback Easton Hurley throwing for over 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns vs. just two interceptions, Lake Hamilton has still run for over 2,700 yards led by senior running back Justin Crutchmer, who has gone for 1,043 yards and 17 TDs on the ground, while also leading the Wolves with 27 catches for 691 yards and 10 more TDs. Not only that, Crutchmer averages 35 yards on kickoff returns, including another TD, and 20.6 yards on punt returns. Finally, he also has 81 tackles, eight for loss, with three interceptions and TD return from the safety spot.
“You don’t plan on shutting them down offensively, you just hope to control them and limit their big plays,” Harris said of the Wolves. “Crutchmer is a really good player. Running the football extremely well, but they’re getting him involved in the passing game. He’s very dynamic. He can run with it, returns on kickoff and punt, so he’s one of the best players we’ll see all year. He also plays safety on defense.”
It’s not just Crutchmer in the run game the Panthers have to worry about. Senior fullback Kendrick Martin has gone for 644 yards and seven TDs on the ground, with Evan Payton (328 yards) and Izic Clenney (232) seeing time, too. It was sophomore Hayden Barton last week running 11 times for 183 yards and three TDs seeing the most work in the Wolves walloping of the Lions. Hurley was 7 of 9 for 173 yards and a TD through the air against Searcy.
“They’re tough and do a good job, and their quarterback does a good job of distributing it, throws on time really well,” Harris said. “He does some good stuff. They’re going to be tough to defend, but our guys are excited about the challenge.”
The Panthers, falling to just four-time defending champ and No. 1 undefeated Bryant and Catholic, have been pretty good in their run game, too, led by junior 4-star running back Braylen Russell. Russell leads Saline County with 1,335 yards and 21 TDs, with senior running back Chris Barnard being a great change-of-pace back, especially of late, with 392 yards and six TDs, while averaging 13.1 yards per carry.
Junior Cline Hooten has taken over the quarterbacking reins after senior Jack Woolbright’s injury and has been very efficient throwing 70 of 110 (64 percent) for 910 yards and 10 TDs against just one interception. Sophomore receivers Maddox Davis (30 catches, 552 yards, 5 TDs) and Elias Payne (26, 391, 5) lead the way, but seniors Drake Womack (26, 281, 3) and Logan Owen (18, 216, 2) are top-10 in the county while dealing with injuries throughout the year. They are good to go now.
That potent offense will go against a really good Wolves defense led by linebacker Clenney’s 117 tackles, 20 for loss, and Jamarrion Byrd’s 109, 17 for loss. Dakota Muncrief has six interceptions for Lake Hamilton.
“They’ve changed philosophy just a little bit,” Harris said of the defense. “They’re more of a 3-front base team instead of a 4-front. They’re trying to use their defensive lineman to kind of spill everything to the outside. They’ve got some linebackers, Clenney, Martin plays an outside backer, No. 26 (Luke Atkinson), 36 (Byrd). They run to the football really well. They’re aggressive, physical on defense. It’s going to be a heck of a matchup against two really good teams.”
While the Panthers also had the first-round bye last season in winning the 6A West Conference, they look for a different outcome after getting shellshocked by Marion in the second round to end their season. Harris said the Panthers are healthier and more prepared this go-around.
“Typically on a bye week we try to let some guys heal up and we do that, but we’re in much better shape going into the bye week health-wise than we were last year,” Harris said. “This year we went ahead and started looking at Lake Hamilton. We had already played Searcy, so we started looking at that game and breaking them down. We practiced three days last week looking at Lake Hamilton on their schemes, offensively and defensively. We treated it just like a game week last week. We prepped for them all week.
“Friday we lifted and watched film on them and then turned around Monday, typically we have an easier practice, but we turned it loose and got after it again. We really had six days we prepped for Lake Hamilton. Now it’s about going out and executing the game plan.”
The winner of tonight’s match will play the winner of West No. 1 Greenwood and West No. 5 Russellville.
All fans must purchase tickets online for Friday’s game at gofan.co/app/events/788957. The Arkansas Activities Association requires all postseason tickets to be purchased online and there will be no cash sale of tickets at the gate.
Due to AAA policy, Benton Athletic Season passes cannot be accepted for playoff games. Also, there is no reserved seating. Only AAA passes and online ticket sales are accepted for admission.
Kickoff begins at 7 p.m. at Everett Field. The game will also aired on youtube on the Benton Football Network with the call coming from Jim Gardner, Terry Benham, Dio Vanucci and sideline reporter Cason Maertens. Pregame starts at 6:30 p.m.
A special thanks to Jim Gardner for providing background for the game.