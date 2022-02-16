ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton junior Alyssa Houston, 32, drives in a recent game. Houston finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds in a 57-44 loss to Parkview in Little Rock Tuesday.

The Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers would get swept by the Parkview Patriots and Lady Patriots in Little Rock Tuesday in 5A Central Conference action. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.