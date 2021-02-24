ZAYYAH BUFFORD

Benton sophomore Zayyah Bufford, 20, competes in a game earlier this season. Bufford scored four points in a 49-45 loss to the Parkview Lady Patriots Tuesday at Benton Arena. 

The Benton Lady Panthers would fall 49-45 to the Parkview Lady Patriots in 5A Central Conference action Tuesday at Benton Arena. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

