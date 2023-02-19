MARK KEHNER

Glen Rose Beavers Coach Mark Kehner, left, talks to a player during this past season. Kenner will hand the coaching reins to his son and assistant coach Steven Kehner. 

After 21 years on the coaching staff and 15 years as the head coach, Glen Rose coaching legend Mark Kehner has decided it’s time to take a step back and pass the torch. His son, Steven Kehner, has been chosen as the new head coach of the Glen Rose Beavers. 

STEVEN KEHNER

Glen Rose Beavers assistant coach Steven Kehner, right, talks to a player this past season. Kenner will take over as the head coach for the Beavers after his father, longtime Glen Rose Coach Mark Kehner, resigned recently. 

