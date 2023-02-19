After 21 years on the coaching staff and 15 years as the head coach, Glen Rose coaching legend Mark Kehner has decided it’s time to take a step back and pass the torch. His son, Steven Kehner, has been chosen as the new head coach of the Glen Rose Beavers.
Mark Kehner had a long and successful career at Glen Rose, starting in 2002 as the defensive coordinator for the team under Head Coach Billy Elmore. During his tenure as the leader of the defense, Kehner won a state championship in 2007 before officially stepping up to become the head coach in 2008. As head coach, Kehner amassed a career record of 142-46, made two state finals appearances in 2012 and 2013 and was a constant competitor for conference titles. In his last year as head coach of the Beavers, Kehner captured yet another conference championship.
“It was nice to finish as conference champion,” he said. “We were runner-up or champion every year except one.”
Kehner has been a coach for a total of 30 years and says he felt the time was right for a change.
“Thirty years total is a grind on anybody really and the timing was good,” he said. “The superintendent and school board wanted to give the job to my son. So it was a very unique opportunity, it was cool enough for him to come and work with me, I knew it was getting close to the end anyway, but to be able to hand over the head job to him was pretty cool.”
When asked what he will miss the most about coaching, Kehner said he will miss seeing the kids develop as players and as young men.
“Sometimes you don’t realize how the things you say can impact the players,” he said. “As a coach, you need to understand that because you might be in the moment and not realize it. A lot of these kids today are really looking for a father figure in a lot of ways and coaches need to understand the responsibility. I’ve always felt like a relationships coach, I cared about what the kids had to say. A lot of the time, people don’t take the time to sit down and listen and it’s important to what’s going on in their life.”
Kehner said with his new found free time, he wants to spend more time with his grandkids, which he has three of.
The legendary coach isn’t completely done with Glen Rose yet, he will continue to serve as the athletic director for the district.
He expects the transition to his son as the new head coach will go smoothly.
“We have a system we follow here, we’ve worked on it for a couple of years,” Kehner said. “Now he can put his own rubber stamp on it and put his own ideas in that system. The other week I heard him say nothing changed except the first name of the head coach. We expect a high level of play from his team.”
Steven, a former Beaver himself and then playing college ball at Ouachita Baptist University, is excited for the opportunity to lead the team.
“I’m honored to be selected as the next head man after such a long, successful career Dad has had here,” Steven said. “The fact they trust in me to continue what has already been done here is truly a blessing. Growing up under the program, whether it be playing or being a part of it within the coaching staff, has helped this transition tremendously. I understand what it takes to win here and what this town expects and I don’t take that lightly. We aren’t reinventing the wheel, we will continue the process as normal like it’s always been done here. It’s just a different first name over it now.”
The elder Kehner said he will still be attending games and rooting on the Beavers from the sideline.