The Harmony Grove Cardinals (9-0, 7-0) enter the final week of the regular season flying higher than ever.
With last week’s 47-7 win over Mayflower, the Cardinals clinched their first conference title in the program’s history, winning the 4-4A outright.
The win also clinched the No. 1 seed in the upcoming 4A state playoffs.
“We are extremely proud of our kids and how they stayed focused throughout the year,” said Head Coach Mike Guthrie. “I just can’t tell you how much that means, not only to our coaching staff, but our school and community, too. It is awesome.”
However, an important test still hangs in the balance to close out the schedule – Saline River Showdown with Bauxite.
“Both teams are going to play as hard as they could possibly play,” Guthrie said. “They have a little more at stake than we do because we already have the top seed. It is always a big rival game and a hard-fought game. It is also physical, as well.”
Bauxite took down Hall last week, winning 42-6 behind five rushing touchdowns and an interception return for a score.
The Miners sport a 6-3, 5-2 record this season despite losing their starting quarterback, senior Hunter Ferrell, three games ago.
“We were crushed,” said Head Coach Caleb Perry. “We wish we could go back and have those moments again, but it is what it is. Hunter represents our school and community very well.”
With Ferrell out due to season-ending injury, sophomore Marcus Wimberly has taken the ropes and has performed well, including a four-touchdown game a couple of weeks ago.
“Marcus has done a great job filling in for him,” Perry said. “It has changed our playbook quite a bit because you go from having an efficient passer to a more athletic quarterback that doesn’t have the time at the position like Hunter has. It’s a little different but the kids have rallied around him.”
Bauxite rolled over Mayflower two weeks ago, clinching a playoff spot. A win Friday would give the Miners the No. 2 seed. However, a loss will result in the fifth spot in the playoffs.
“We are excited to host the game,” Perry said. “We have a lot of respect for Harmony Grove. They execute their offense very well and it is hard to replicate in practice.”
Perry mentioned the fact that many players on both teams know each other so it makes it better as a rivalry.
“It is bragging rights,” Perry added.
Guthrie is preparing to see anything and everything Bauxite has to show come Friday night at The Pit.
“We expect them to throw the kitchen sink at us,” Guthrie said. “If it is in the playbook, we expect to see it Friday night.”
As for how Perry and company plan to slow the Cardinals offense, he said “there’s not a lot of smoke and mirrors.”
“They are content with the 4- and 6-yard plays and it works for them,” Perry said. “But we have to get off the blocks quick.”
Perry added that he believes Bauxite’s defense is the key to winning.
“Another coach in our conference said that we match up the best against Harmony Grove,” Perry added.
In the history of the Saline River Showdown, both teams have split the rivalry match with Harmony Grove holding the title currently after last year’s win.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at The Pit.