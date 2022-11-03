PEYTON RUSSELL

Harmony Grove senior Peyton Russell, 64, and another Cardinal converge on a Mayflower Eagles player in last week’s 47-7 win in Haskell. The Cardinals look to have a perfect regular season with a win Friday over Saline County rival Miners at The Pit in Bauxite.

The Harmony Grove Cardinals (9-0, 7-0) enter the final week of the regular season flying higher than ever.

ADEN PALMER

Bauxite senior Aden Palmer catches a pass in last week’s 42-6 win over the Hall Warriors at The Pit in Bauxite. The Miners welcome the 4-4A Conference champion Harmony Grove Cardinals to wrap the regular season Friday in Bauxite.