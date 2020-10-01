The Benton Panthers will host the Siloam Springs Panthers Friday at Panther Stadium. There will be no walk-up sales at the game. Tickets can be purchased at Big Red located at 620 Military Road until game time, which is 7 p.m. Friday. Price is $5.
