PICKS: Benton wins, other schools struggle in Week 3

JOSH BRIGGS
The 2023 high school football season is in full swing and is off to an exciting start.
Week 2 didn't go quite as planned for a few Saline County schools as Bryant had its 54-game winning streak snapped against Parkview and Harmony Grove and Bauxite both fell.
Benton returned to the field for the first time since Week 0 and dominated on the road, taking down Sylvan Hills with ease.
Bryant will be off this week while all other local teams take the field for Week 3.
Here are my picks:
Benton (1-1) vs. Catholic (2-0)
The Panthers returned to action after their off week and rolled through Sylvan Hills 48-7 to capture their first win of the season.
Week 2 brings Benton home for the first time as the Panthers take on Catholic (2-0). Catholic shutout Greene County Tech in Week 2, winning 30-0 at home.
Catholic has shown it may be a force in 6A this season after opening the year with a 17-7 over 7A's North Little Rock. The Rockets will bring a fierce defense into the Benton Athletic Complex, something the Panthers have to be ready for to come out on top.
Quarterback Jackson England will need to be a main focus for the Panthers after he showed he can pass effectively and against NLR, throwing for 148 yards on 12 of 18 completions.
The running game will be strong for the Rockets as well as they try to play home spoiler in Week 3.
I like Benton. I think the pieces are there to make a run in 2023, but the early focus will help build that momentum later in the year.
Bet Benton, 34-21.
Harmony Grove (1-2) vs. CAC (3-0)
Harmony Grove kicked off its conference season last week with a loss at Pottsville and will have another tall order on tap this week with Central Arkansas Christian coming to town.
CAC is a perfect 3-0 on the year after taking down Bauxite 50-45 last week. The Mustangs outscored their first two opponents 92-22 to start the season.
Harmony Grove will have to be strong-minded defensively all night as CAC will look to exploit holes.
Controlling the clock will always be a must, along with not turning the ball over.
I like Harmony Grove, but something's not quite clicking on all cylinders to start the year.
Taking CAC in a rough one, 42-16.
Bauxite (1-2) vs. Lamar (3-0)
Lamar is a beast. Simple as that. So far in 2023 the Warriors have outscored opponents 117-18 through three games, including a 42-12 romp of Dover in Week 2.
Bauxite has not fared well through three games, dropping two straight so far.
Bauxite needs to figure out a number of things, but controlling the game fully should be the key. Little things like the clock and turnovers will haunt Bauxite if they are not managed properly.
This will be a tough one for Bauxite as 1-3 looms likely for Week 3.
Taking Lamar 42-24.
Glen Rose (0-2) at Fordyce (1-2)
The Glen Rose Beavers were off last week after slipping to Malvern and dropping to 0-2 for the first time since 2019 when Malvern and Bauxite bested the Beavers to open the year.
Glen Rose would go on to win nine straight before falling to Melbourne in the 3A playoffs.
Fordyce is a much different team than the previous two the Beavers have faced this season and should allow Steven Kehner and company to get back into the win column and really start to figure things out.
The final nonconference game of the year, despite being on the road, Glen Rose should look good this week.
Bet the Beavers on the road, 37-18.