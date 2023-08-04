SAM PITTMAN

Razorback head football coach Sam Pittman watches the offense going against the defense during their 2023 Spring Scrimmage inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

 

FAYETTEVILLE – Sam Pittman is set to enter his fourth season at Arkansas and on Wednesday he met with the media to provide a preview prior to today’s first practice.

Tags

Recommended for you