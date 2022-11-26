Benton senior setter Kenzie Garrett serves in the 5A state championship match against Valley View in Hot Springs. Garrett led the Lady Panthers in assists and service aces to earn All-State and All-State Tournament Team honors.
After winning their first state championship since 2009, including sweeping the 5A South Conference and finishing a most impressive 29-1 on the season, the Benton Lady Panthers reeled in postseason honors. Four Lady Panthers earned All-State honors, with three also being named to the All-State Tournament Team, while four more took All-Conference accolades.
Benton, which swept powerhouse Valley View in the 5A state title match in Hot Springs, was led by 5A State Tournament MVP Abigail Lagemann, who took All-State and All-State Tournament for the third straight season.
“Impressed with her total game,” said Benton Head Coach Michelle Shoppach. “Her ability to see the floor has improved significantly since last year. Her knowledge of the game and its flow makes her dangerous a defender and offensive threat.”
Lagemann, an Arkansas Activities Association All-Star nominee and recently signing with the University of South Carolina to play beach volleyball, led the Lady Panthers with 324 kills and 266 digs, adding 50 service aces and 48 blocks.
Senior Kenzie Garrett, recently signing with Arkansas Tech to play at the next level, was also nominated as a AAA All-Star and led the Lady Panthers in assists and aces with 80, taking All-State and AS Tourney Team honors.
“She helped change games from the service line,” Shoppach said. “Led the team in aces. As a setter, would control the game by distributing the sets. Her defense as a setter improved this year.”
Garrett added 147 digs and 33 kills from the setter position.
Senior Henley Hooks would also earn AS and AS Tourney Team and was also a AAA All-Star nominee. Hooks showed versatility for Benton as a hitter and setter, second in kills with 230, adding 34 blocks, 21 aces and 127 digs.
“Her blocking improved on the right side,” Shoppach said. “She learned to change her hitting up and add a change of pace to her game which increased her kill output. She was able to hit and get kills from all three front row positions as we moved her around. She became a better back row defender as a setter.”
As a junior, Khenedi Guest also took All-State accolades and was a force at the net, offensively and defensively. Guest had 214 kills and led the Lady Panthers with 70 blocks.
“Khenedi became a more complete player understanding the ebb and flow of the game,” Shoppach explained. “Touches 10 feet. Stronger upper body has allowed her to finish blocks. Became a more mature player on and off the court.”
Taking All-Conference for Benton was senior setter Emmaline Armstrong, senior libero Olivia Little, junior Presley Pallette and sophomore Isabella Lagemann.
Armstrong was second on the squad in assists, adding 70 digs and 13 aces.
“Had a steady serve, distributed the ball well as a setter (and) set the tone on and off the court,” Shoppach said.
Little was second to Abigail Lagemann in digs, adding 240 while also adding 30 aces.
“Dug up and touched most balls on the back row,” Shoppach said. “Always wanting to improve. Goes for all balls, consistent serves, and makes others better with her coachability and work ethic.”
Pallette had 129 kills and 49 blocks, second to Guest.
“Presley wanted to be better,” Shoppach said. “Steady player, continues to play an aggressive role on the front row.”
The sophomore Lagemann, younger sister to the senior Abigail, was a force as a youngster for the Lady Panthers. Isabella had 163 kills, 30 blocks, 32 aces and 82 digs.
“Competitor, aggressive server,” Shoppach said. “Can hit over the opponent and finishes blocks because of her vertical jump and her upper body strength.”