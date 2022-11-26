ABIGAIL LAGEMANN

Benton senior Abigail Lagemann is awarded the 5A State Tournament MVP trophy after her performance in the tourney and state championship match against Valley View in Hot Springs. Lagemann took All-State and All-State Tournament Team honors for the third straight season. 

After winning their first state championship since 2009, including sweeping the 5A South Conference and finishing a most impressive 29-1 on the season, the Benton Lady Panthers reeled in postseason honors. Four Lady Panthers earned All-State honors, with three also being named to the All-State Tournament Team, while four more took All-Conference accolades. 

KENZIE GARRETT

Benton senior setter Kenzie Garrett serves in the 5A state championship match against Valley View in Hot Springs. Garrett led the Lady Panthers in assists and service aces to earn All-State and All-State Tournament Team honors. 
HENLEY HOOKS

Benton senior Henley Hooks competes in a 3-0 sweep over Valley View in the 5A state championship match in Hot Springs. Hooks earned All-State and All-State Tournament Team honors. 
KHENEDI GUEST

Benton junior Khenedi Guest, 17, celebrates with senior Kenzie Garrett in the 5A State Tournament championship match sweep over Valley View. Guest led the Lady Panthers in blocks and took All-State honors for the first time. 

