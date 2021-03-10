PARRIS ATKINS

Bryant junior Parris Atkins, 10, competes in a game earlier this season. Atkins tied for the team lead with 10 points in a 46-35 loss to the Har-Ber Lady Wildcats to end Bryant’s season. 

The Bryant Lady Hornets' season came to an end Tuesday in the first round of the 6A State Tournament as Bryant fell 46-35 to the Har-Ber Lady Wildcats. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 