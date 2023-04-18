JESSIEVILLE – The Harmony Grove Cardinals made easy work of Jessieville on Friday, completing their third shutout of the season and second in 7-3A Conference action with a 10-0 win over the Lions.
Potter, Russell bring A-game in 10-0 shutout
- Josh Briggs/Special to The Saline Courier
