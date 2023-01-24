BAUXITE – Hosting a tough nonconference opponent with the 5-4A Conference schedule for the Bauxite Lady Miners open this week, the Pottsville Lady Apaches came to Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite and took a 62-45 win over the Lady Miners. Bauxite’s defeat snapped a six-game win streak going back into league action on Tuesday against the Pulaski Academy Lady Bruins to begin the second round of conference action.
Pottsville snaps Bauxite’s win streak
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Driver, vehicle ID'd in hit-and-run
- Lonsdale man arrested in connection with New Year's Eve fatal shooting
- Bryant School Board votes on 2023-24 calendar
- Boys 2 Men group at Bryant Elementary teaches students life lessons
- Benton Parks and Recreation’s Miracle League returns this March
- Banking on Beene: Versatile senior joins elite company
- Sheriff’s Office to get 32 new vehicles through county ordinance
- Benton Police Department investigating fatal hit-and-run
- Alone at the top: Benton slays Sheridan, undefeated in South
- Former Haskell officer discusses resignation
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.