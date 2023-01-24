STEPHANIE RICO

Bauxite junior Stephanie Rico, 12, puts up a shot in a 62-45 loss to nonconference foe Pottsville Lady Apaches Thursday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. 

BAUXITE – Hosting a tough nonconference opponent with the 5-4A Conference schedule for the Bauxite Lady Miners open this week, the Pottsville Lady Apaches came to Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite and took a 62-45 win over the Lady Miners. Bauxite’s defeat snapped a six-game win streak going back into league action on Tuesday against the Pulaski Academy Lady Bruins to begin the second round of conference action. 

