From left, Benton linebackers Alvin Allen, Walter Hicks, Chase Harding, Nick Wright and Jake Herbner flex at Panther Stadium. The Panther linebackers will be a strength for the defense this season. 

The Benton linebackers have been a strong point for the Panther defense for years and that fact did not change last season when Benton reached the 6A state semifinals before falling late to the Greenwood Bulldogs, which pushed eventual champion Pulaski Academy to the limit before falling by a touchdown. 

