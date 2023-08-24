The Benton linebackers have been a strong point for the Panther defense for years and that fact did not change last season when Benton reached the 6A state semifinals before falling late to the Greenwood Bulldogs, which pushed eventual champion Pulaski Academy to the limit before falling by a touchdown.
In fact, it was a young Benton linebacker which led Saline County in tackles. Now a junior, Walter Hicks was a sophomore when he tabulated 126 tackles, including 12 for lost yardage and eight sacks. Hicks also had an interception and fumble return for touchdowns.
“Every kid is just instinctual,” said Benton Head Coach Brad Harris, a former defensive coordinator before taking over the head-coaching reins in 2016. “There are some that are more blessed, I guess you can say. He just has a nose for the football. He understands, reads things really well. He reacts and triggers, and is really fast to the football, fast on the field, and he can tackle. He’s kind of like a kid we had a couple years ago in Tim Dezort. He can tackle, man. Walter Hicks is that guy. You have to get him on the field. He got on the field and just showed out for us.”
Hicks credits his effectiveness on the field to his love of the game and hard work.
“I guess just I kind of find joy in trying to get better every day, working hard,” Hicks said. “I like to compete with other people my age to get better. I try to stand out and be a leader amongst them, too.
“They kind of say it’s the quarterback of the defense and I kind of like to be the leader out there. Also, you get to come downhill and hit anybody as hard as you can. I love it.”
Not only do the Panthers return Hicks as a starter, senior Chase Harding, who had 86 tackles, five for loss, also returns bigger and better, too.
“Chase is going to fit in really well,” Harris said. “He’s gotten big, he’s strong. He bench-pressed 355 at the end of the year and power cleaned 325. He’s 6-0, 245, big, physical in the middle, man. He’s going to be a dude for us. When he puts his hands on you, you go down. He’s had a really good offseason.”
Harding is looking to go all the way this season after last year’s heartbreaking loss in the semis.
“Last year was pretty heart-breaking because we thought we had a good shot at going all the way,” Harding said,” but this year I think … almost everybody on our team has their mind set on a state championship and conference title. We’re all pretty pumped for this season coming up.”
Harding moves from weak side linebacker last season to middle this year, taking over for graduated starter Jake Jones, who put up 97 tackles a season ago. Not only was he an effective stopper last season, Harding credits his bigger frame for putting runners on the ground.
“I’d say definitely my size and strength,” he said. “It plays a big role whenever you have a running back running through the middle and they meet me in the gap and don’t go anywhere.”
The two returning linebacking starters will also get some help as senior Nick Wright will play weakside this year, with seniors Jake Herbner and Alvin Allen rotating in, to name a few.
“I think this year we just have a lot of depth,” Hicks said. “Me and Chase are returning starters. Chase is big as can be this year. He’s a good leader out there, as well, one of two senior linebackers out there. And then we’ve got Nick Wright and he can fly around and hit people.
“Then we’ve got Jack Johnson, Ty Matyja, they’re really good on the field. Alvin (Allen) is probably the strongest dude on our team, especially pound for pound. He’s very quick. He can fly around the field.”
“We have like a brotherhood,” Harding said. “We’ve known each other for a while, real close and all of us are strong. We’re all over the 1,300-pound club we have in the weight room. We just bond together really good.”
Herbner finished with 44 tackles last season rotating in, adding two sacks.
“He’s really aggressive, gets after it, really instinctual,” Harris said. “He’s competing for one of those spots right now.”
Not only are the Panthers trying to get the bad taste of their semis loss out of their mouth, but they are also trying to snap a long losing streak to their rival when they open the season against five-time 7A state champion Bryant Hornets in the Salt Bowl on Saturday, Aug. 26, at War Memorial Stadium.
Herbner told of what playing in the Salt Bowl means to him.
“It’s pretty big,” he said. “We’ve all kind of celebrated it growing up and it’s real cool to play in it, especially these past two years. We’ve all gotten more involved these past two years and it just means something to everybody in the community.”
Wright recorded 31 tackles and three sacks last season and added, “I’ve been watching it since a little kid. I want to see Benton win. We haven’t won in a long time and it would be great to be on the field when it happens.”
In his final season to play in the Salt Bowl, Allen plans to enjoy every moment.
“It’s a game we’ve looked forward to probably since we were in elementary school,” he said. “You grow up going to it and watching the older kids play. You always dream of playing in it, and once you play in it, it’s kind of a surreal moment for you.”
According to Harding, the Panthers just have to work harder against a tough opponent.
“We really just have to outpractice and outplay Bryant,” he said. “Bryant is a worthy opponent. It’s a good chance for us to play a team we only get to play once a year at such a high scale. We’ve been extra conditioning at practice, putting the extra work in, everything we can to compete with a team that’s as high-caliber as they are.
As for the Salt Bowl itself, Harding said, “It’s a completely different atmosphere than anything else. It’s probably one of the biggest games in the state of Arkansas football, high school-wise. Just the fans coming out and cheering … there’s sometimes you can’t even hear the play call because the fans are so loud. It gets your heart pumping.”
Hicks attributes the losing streak to the Panthers getting into their own heads at times, but expects a perfect season if Benton does what it needs to do.
“I think a lot of it is just our confidence going into the game,” Hicks said. “We have to know we can win for us to win. A lot of people just kind of give up before it even starts. This year we have to hit them full speed.
“We just have to go win conference and then go win state. I don’t think we should lose a game this year if we play the best we can.”