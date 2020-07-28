Fall high school sports teams across the state are waiting in limbo as the answer to when contact sports will resume. On Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state is not ready to resume at this time.
"We know there are many questions that we can't give you definitive answers for close-contact team sports on start dates, allowable practice activities for the future, plans for competition venues, etc. We are in communication with the governor's office and the Department of Health in efforts to provide these answers," stated a press release from the Arkansas Athletics Association.
"We have issued guidance related to the current Governor's Directives. Please review the AAA COVID-19 page at aractivities.org/covid19. These are the valid directives until new directives are issued. Updates will be provided as soon as new directives are issued. Issuing guidance or setting dates that are contrary to a governor's directive is not an option."
The Saline Courier will continue to report on this situation as information develops.